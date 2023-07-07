Queen Camilla’s navy floral dress might be her best look yet





Queen Camilla’s navy floral dress may be our latest obsession as Her Majesty stepped out for an arts engagement in Edinburgh. On Wednesday July 5, 2023, the Queen visited Dovecot, a tapestry studio in Edinburgh which creates hand-woven tapestries and gun-tufted rugs. The Queen visited this historic site – which has been open since 1912 – and met local weavers and artisans. For this solo excursion, the Queen wore a Fiona Claire dress in which she has already been broken. The white and navy dress features a delicate floral print with a white zipper on the front of the torso and sleeve. This look complemented the queen perfectly and flattered her figure with a fit and flare shape. It’s not the first time Her Majesty has worn a Fiona Clare look to a royal engagement and in fact, the designer has become something of a staple for Queen Camilla. Earlier this year, Queen Camilla showed her thrifty side by wearing her feathered dress again for the 5th time. Similarly, Queen Camilla’s patterned silk dress is also from Fiona Clare and has been seen on Camilla at several royal engagements. With this dress, the queen wore a pair of Chanel two-tone mid-heel pumps in beige and black. The low heel pumps were the perfect complement to this look and added a regal finish to this ensemble. These stylish shoes look a lot like Camilla Elphick’s two-tone flats worn by Princess Catherine and highlight how this shoe style has become one of the top shoe trends of 2023. (Image credit: Getty Images) Fans loved this look on Queen Camilla and many took to social media to complement Her Majesty. “I love the look and the shoes are beautiful 😍” said one fan. “HM does a wonderful job. I love her dress,” said another. “Great outfit on Camilla 👌” added a third. One even suggested that the dress had aging properties. “Love the Queen’s dress. It’s flattering and makes her look so much younger! One of her best yet!!” one says. “😍😍The Queen is radiant,” said another.

