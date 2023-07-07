Fashion
Shakira sends a message with a meme-worthy NO outfit at Paris Fashion Week
Shakira made a fashion statement while attending Paris Fashion Week in an over-the-top trench coat.
The Hips singer Dont Lie, 46, walked the Viktor & Rolf Fall/Winter 2023 show in Paris on Wednesday (July 5) wearing a white and gold accented trench coat with the word NO emblazoned across the front.
The double-breasted white coat featured the three-dimensional lettering protruding from each side of the jacket, with gold embellishments along the trim. The statement coat is also tied in the front, with Shakira teaming the bold look with large brown-tinted sunglasses and gold heels.
The NO trench coat debuted in the Viktor & Rolfs Fall/Winter 2008 collection in grey, before being relaunched with a white version a decade later.
In a video taken at the Paris fashion show, the Colombian singer revealed the inspiration behind her signature piece. Yes, it’s overrated, she told a reporter. I identify with no, it’s a very powerful word.
Shakira later reiterated that yes is overrated in a clip shared with her instagram account, in which she could be seen wearing the daring trench coat.
The Waka Waka singers’ appearance at Paris Fashion Week comes after their high-profile split from ex Gerard Pique.
In June 2022, Shakira and Piqu announced that they were going their separate ways after nearly 11 years together. The former couple share two sons, Milan and Sasha. We regret to confirm that we are separating, a representative for the singer confirmed at the time. For the well-being of our children, which is our highest priority, we ask that you respect our privacy. Thank you for understanding.
Some fans have suggested the NO coat is a subtle reference to the former professional footballer, who has since made his relationship with 24-year-old girlfriend Clara Chia Marti official on Instagram.
In a recent interview with people in spanish, Shakira revealed that she learned that Piqu betrayed her while her father was hospitalized in the intensive care unit. She explained that her father, William Mebarak Chadid, visited her in Barcelona following his breakup when he suffered a bad fall.
He went to Barcelona to comfort me after I was consumed by sadness because of my separation, she recalls. While attending first communion in Milan, he was seriously injured in an accident. It all happened suddenly.
As she reflected on her public breakup, Shakira continued: My house was falling apart. I learned from the press that I had been betrayed while my father was in intensive care.
It was initially speculated that Piqu cheated on Shakira, after he was spotted with Marti in August 2022, months after the split. In January, reports claimed Shakira discovered the alleged infidelity through a jar of strawberry jam. The rumors first stemmed from a music video for her and Rauw Alejandros’ song Te Felicito which was released in August 2022.
Shakira has fun saying NO. To the exes, to the ex-beautiful monsters… to the PRESS. She didn’t choose this dress for nothing. She says no to all BS! one person tweeted.
Others were simply amused by the unique outfit, with another fan writing: Is Shakira just wearing a jacket or a dress with a giant NO on it? Sensational.
Shakira is in her NO era, someone else wrote.
Shakira shared that she is focusing on herself and her two children, amid their announced move from Spain to the United States. I feel complete because I feel like I can rely on myself and I have two children who depend on me, she said in an interview with On Point with Enrique Acevedo last February.
I must be stronger than a lion, added Shakira. This strength, for it to be real and not a facade, must be the result of great pain, accepting that pain and tolerating the frustration because there are things in life that do not happen the way we do. want to.
