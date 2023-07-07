Ice Spice’s Naked Illusion Dress And Pink Platforms Are So Y2K





“Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commissions or revenue on certain articles through these links.” Everytime Ice Cream Spice posts an outfit photo on Instagram, we’re sure she single-handedly keeps the Y2K trend alive and thriving. The “Munch” singer is known for her retro style that combines early ’00s trends like the low-rise mini skirt and “whale tail” look with rainbow prints and ’70s jumpsuits for create OOTDs that are ~surprisingly~ good. His most recent murder is a total optical illusion, and that of a creator. The rapper wore one of Jean Paul Gaultier’s signature nude dresses with a silhouette printed on it. Ice Spice wore the Pink floral dress ($455) with multicolored flowers all over with a pair of Gucci pink glitter platform slides for that extra Y2K key. She carried a Chanel pink Barbie quilted bag and wore Cartier rimless pink ombre sunglasses with a chunky necklace. Ice Spice’s necklace features a doll version of her own face (look closely and you’ll see her signature afro but in diamond form) and the bling is said to be worth $100,000. The rapper wears this chunky necklace frequently with her outfits, whether she’s posing for a photoshoot or relaxing on her tour bus. In another fit pic from last week, Ice Spice rocked a matching patchwork mini set that immediately took us back to the start (that’s a fancy word for the 2000s). She slipped a studded belt around her pleated drop waist denim skirt and paired it with a patchwork bra top and baby pink leggings. And of course, we can’t forget the Ice Spice bespoke necklace. Ready for the Ice Spice-ification of your wardrobe? Copy some of the pieces we’ve put together in our edit, below. Spaghetti Strap Thermal Dress buy now buy now Spaghetti Strap Thermal Dress $29.99 amazon.com ” data-src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/XxnBqm5Ox937CxukPBEYQQ–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTk2MA–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/seventeen_632/cc03a4e31530e80e6eaebd c568b4adca”/ > buy now Spaghetti Strap Thermal Dress $29.99 amazon.com ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/XxnBqm5Ox937CxukPBEYQQ–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTk2MA–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/seventeen_632/cc03a4e31530e80e6eaebdc 568b4adca” class=” caas -img”/> buy now Spaghetti Strap Thermal Dress $29.99 amazon.com Skirt Bas Street Dark Gray buy now buy now Skirt Bas Street Dark Gray $219.20 kollyy.com ” data-src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/oAcwTQhhVUKcvFcbskG3Sg–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTEzMDg-/https://media.zenfs.com/en/seventeen_632/967f964ca17063cf2075d f72f8d771d4″/> buy now Skirt Bas Street Dark Gray $219.20 kollyy.com ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/oAcwTQhhVUKcvFcbskG3Sg–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTEzMDg-/https://media.zenfs.com/en/seventeen_632/967f964ca17063cf2075df 72f8d771d4″ class=”caas – img”/> buy now Skirt Bas Street Dark Gray $219.20 kollyy.com Tie Dye Bodycon Maxi Dress buy now buy now Tie Dye Bodycon Maxi Dress $32.99 amazon.com ” data-src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/3xVbCEyykFNN4m.Pm1wz0w–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTk2MA–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/seventeen_632/b52ab42ba020ac9c95861 65deae94952 ” /> buy now Tie Dye Bodycon Maxi Dress $32.99 amazon.com ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/3xVbCEyykFNN4m.Pm1wz0w–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTk2MA–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/seventeen_632/b52ab42ba020ac9c958616 5deae94952″ class = “caas-img”/> buy now Tie Dye Bodycon Maxi Dress $32.99 amazon.com Small rectangular sunglasses buy now buy now Small rectangular sunglasses $14.99 amazon.com ” data-src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/LDRVGoeD0eRs5kOsdaEXBQ–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTEyMDA-/https://media.zenfs.com/en/seventeen_632/0fa0d20c38972a019085ee0 352cb1799″/> buy now Small rectangular sunglasses $14.99 amazon.com ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/LDRVGoeD0eRs5kOsdaEXBQ–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTEyMDA-/https://media.zenfs.com/en/seventeen_632/0fa0d20c38972a019085ee03 52cb1799″ class=”caas – img”/> buy now Small rectangular sunglasses $14.99 amazon.com Pleated denim mini skirt with buckle belt buy now buy now Pleated denim mini skirt with buckle belt $27.00 emmiol.com ” data-src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/zpvCJGVOtwBBQv6KzW0qlQ–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTEyODA-/https://media.zenfs.com/en/seventeen_632/337bd7fab0b8c7b08616 1cffb7f900b3″/> buy now Pleated denim mini skirt with buckle belt $27.00 emmiol.com ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/zpvCJGVOtwBBQv6KzW0qlQ–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTEyODA-/https://media.zenfs.com/en/seventeen_632/337bd7fab0b8c7b086161 cfb7f900b3″ class=”caas – img”/> buy now Pleated denim mini skirt with buckle belt $27.00 emmiol.com Asymmetric pleated low rise denim mini skirt buy now buy now Asymmetric pleated low rise denim mini skirt $55.00 us.asos.com ” data-src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/nH_VWOiRvvggmxOQm6NmDA–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTEyMjU-/https://media.zenfs.com/en/seventeen_632/4407dae76afb88ddad98e 2b9f1051bb0″/> buy now Asymmetric pleated low rise denim mini skirt $55.00 us.asos.com ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/nH_VWOiRvvggmxOQm6NmDA–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTEyMjU-/https://media.zenfs.com/en/seventeen_632/4407dae76afb88ddad98e2 b9f1051bb0″ class=”caas – img”/> buy now Asymmetric pleated low rise denim mini skirt $55.00 us.asos.com You might also like

