Alexander Wang reintroduces his menswear collection and launches a new sneaker
Alexander Wang has relaunched its men’s line after several years without a category.
According to the New York-based designer label, the new Pre-Fall 2023 collection reintroduces Wangs men’s clothes with a full line of ready-to-wear, suits and a new shoe. The company added that it will continue to release menswear for pre-collections in the future.
As for shoes, Alexander Wang released the new Hoop Sneaker in three colors. The basketball-inspired silhouette comes in black and white leather as well as a silver glitter colourway. Each lace-up sneaker features cushioned pods, a comfortable footbed and a lightweight, sculpted rubber outsole in a semi-gloss finish. Alexander Wang’s new Hoop Sneaker retails for between $595 and $650 and is available in sizes 35 to 44.
As with the rest of the collection, this season draws inspiration from athletic silhouettes and ’90s sportswear and features looks infused with a mix of rugged styling and soft materials. Pieces like dense sequin fleece sweatshirts and open-style black leather cropped vests nod to a more provocative aesthetic.
The suit category has been reinvented with straighter, oversized cuts, adding an element of casualness to typically tailored silhouettes. The custom dollar Wang print is featured on the silk shirts and silk leggings, while the tracksuits are made from a high shine silk fabric with reflective piping details, while the terry cloth is applied to traditional sportswear such as sweaters and zippers.
The launch comes nearly a year after the controversial designer announced he had signed a new 15-year lease with The Howard Hughes Corporation to open a global headquarters and 46,000 square foot showroom. The space is located at the Fulton Market Building in the Seaport neighborhood of Manhattan.
This new agreement sees the company move offices from 386 Broadway to the entire top floor, including a 5,000 square foot patio, of the historic building. According to The Howard Hughes Corporation, the company was expected to move in this year.
The move marked another step in reviving designers after hitting scandal in late 2020. Wang, who launched his namesake brand in 2005, was accused of alleged sexual misconduct in December 2020 by several male and trans models. Exposed by Instagram account Sh*t Model Managementthe post contained a series of images that each purported to detail alleged instances of sexual misconduct by Wang.
The creator has made several statements since, calling the accusations baseless and grotesquely false.
The designer, who mostly kept quiet after the allegations, made a comeback on the fashion scene last April, hosting a show in Los Angeles’ Chinatown. It was the designer’s first show since 2019, where he presented his fall/winter 2022 collection.
In September, Wang sold the minority stakes of his company to two Chinese investors: fashion conglomerate Youngor Group and venture capital firm Challenjers Capital. With the investment, the Alexander Wang brand said at the time that it would continue to expand its global presence, focusing on global retail stores and continuing to invest in e-commerce, marketing and innovation.
Launch the gallery: Alexander Wang Menswear Pre-Fall 2023
