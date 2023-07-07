Fashion to a Tea event planning begins





Models are featured from past Fashion to a Tea events. Photo submitted Organizers address attendees at a previous Fashion to a Tea event. Photo submitted Breast Friends Forever of Champaign County (BFFofCC) kicks off the annual fundraising event and promotes the group’s signature event, the 26th annual Fashion to a Tea, taking place October 12, 2023 at the Champaign County Fairgrounds in the 4-H Building. This is Champaign County’s largest event specifically aimed at supporting people with breast-related needs, breast cancer survivors, and local businesses, so we can all come together to enjoy a night of party, food, education and fundraising. This year’s theme, “Denim and Diamonds Gala”, encourages fun casual dress for all. The group’s mission is to educate, empower, encourage and embrace all who reside or work in Champaign County and those who reside in Madison County who are at risk for breast cancer and provide services to breast cancer patients in need. In 2022, the organization assisted community members in Champaign County with over $20,000 in financial support and other in-kind donations to meet the needs of our customers, including meals, housekeeping, groceries and much-needed emotional support through monthly meetings, text messages and phone calls. calls, prayers and one-on-one conversations. Kristyn Campbell, the organization’s president, says, “Our goal is to reduce anxiety and stress for breast cancer patients going through this unwanted journey and to provide healing support so that no one go through this journey alone. We also want to support those who are waiting for a diagnosis. Waiting for test results can be a trying and stressful time, so we’re here to encourage and welcome those people as well. This year the group is asking for table sponsorships which are listed below. The goal is to sponsor 40 tables by July 31, 2023, so the group can announce its event sponsors this year and secure hosts for tables that are donated by local businesses. Sponsors wishing to add a company “cotillion” for everyone seated at the table would be an added bonus. This way they will remember who sponsored their table of 8. There are three ways to get a form to donate: visit breastfriendsforeverofcc.org, email breastfriendsfor[email protected] or call ( 937) 408-2288 to request a form. . Basic table sponsorship $350 -Name on the table for recognition -1 bottle of Dragonfly Vineyard and Wine Cellar Signature Wine or non-alcoholic substitute $500 Denim Table Sponsorship -Recognition of basic table sponsorship -An event t-shirt at the table -Pre-event signature lists on the organization’s website, Facebook page, and at our booth in the Champaign County Fairgrounds Merchant Building. -Name and logo recognition on slideshow professionally produced by Your Hometown Tech Diamond Table Sponsor $1,000 -Recognition of denim sponsorship -Name on the t-shirt -8 t-shirts at the table -Charcuterie board – A second bottle of Signature wine from Dragonfly Vineyard and Wine Cellars or a non-alcoholic substitute To date, the following individuals or businesses have pledged to support this year’s Fashion to a Tea: American Legion #238 Mechanicsburg, Ohio Mercy Health Urbana Hospital National Bank Park Bauer Stove and Fireplace Your hometown tech KTH Parts Industries, Inc. Berry Digital Solutions First Central Bank of Saint Paris Blanche Boutique (Ron and Becky Jackson) Submitted by Kristyn Campbell and Linda Lensman

