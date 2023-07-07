TikToker threatened by groom after reporting guest in white dress at wedding

A woman on TikTok claims she received nasty threats from a groom after she reported a woman for wearing a white satin dress to her wedding in a viral TikTok video.

It’s wedding season and that means drama. Although weddings are meant to be stress-free celebrations of love, they can turn into a rowdy affair thanks to picky brides, jealous mothers-in-law and attention-seeking guests.

One such guest has gone viral on TikTok and is sparking a major debate over what to wear and what not to wear to a wedding.

While individual weddings usually have a dress code tailored to the couple, it is common knowledge that guests should avoid wearing white at all costs especially the white dresses. This is to avoid overshadowing the bride, who should be the center of attention on her special day.

Unsplash.com: Jonathan Borba Her common etiquette is to never wear white to a wedding so as not to upstage the bride.

Woman under fire for wearing white satin dress to her wedding

Well, it looks like a wedding guest didn’t get the memo, and she’s going viral because of her dress choice.

July 4, Ukrainian TikToker Kristina Drobach re-uploaded a previously deleted clip from a wedding shed in Malibu, showing one of the guests wearing a white satin two-piece set that looks shockingly like a wedding dress.

Her video instantly went viral, racking up 20 million views before being deleted. Its re-uploaded version garnered almost a million views in just two days.

Drobach uploaded a follow-up video soon after, where she explained the situation in more detail. Apparently the woman’s dress became a topic of conversation at the wedding and many guests (and even venue staff) mistook her for the bride before the bride herself could make her grand entrance.

The bride was extremely upset, as she saw this lady wearing a dress even before her official walk down the aisle, Drobach said.

That’s not all; the woman would have been a friend of the bride and groom, and since no one wanted to spoil the mood of the evening, nothing was said to her at the time. However, that all changed after Drobach uploaded her viral video, which ended up catching the attention of the newlyweds.

The groom sent me three voicemails with direct threats, she explained. Like absolutely disgusting and nasty messages.

Commentators part ways after wife wears white dress to wedding

Thankfully, things seem to have calmed down since then, but the whole fiasco has sparked quite the conversation online, with many users debating appropriate wedding attire in the comments.

Honestly, it doesn’t even top the bride, one viewer said. It looks like a regular two piece set. It’s not serious.

This dress does not compare to a wedding dress! says another.

Even if you misread the vibe, it’s the material for me too, replied one commenter.

So nobody had red wine? another commenter suggested.

It’s just the latest wedding drama to take over TikTok after a large couple’s entrance to their ceremony was totally ruined by a troupe of kids cutting in front of them.