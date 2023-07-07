Fashion
TikToker threatened by groom after reporting guest in white dress at wedding
Posted: 2023-07-06T21:05:51
Update: 2023-07-06T21:06:03
A woman on TikTok claims she received nasty threats from a groom after she reported a woman for wearing a white satin dress to her wedding in a viral TikTok video.
It’s wedding season and that means drama. Although weddings are meant to be stress-free celebrations of love, they can turn into a rowdy affair thanks to picky brides, jealous mothers-in-law and attention-seeking guests.
One such guest has gone viral on TikTok and is sparking a major debate over what to wear and what not to wear to a wedding.
The article continues after the announcement
While individual weddings usually have a dress code tailored to the couple, it is common knowledge that guests should avoid wearing white at all costs especially the white dresses. This is to avoid overshadowing the bride, who should be the center of attention on her special day.
Her common etiquette is to never wear white to a wedding so as not to upstage the bride.
Woman under fire for wearing white satin dress to her wedding
Well, it looks like a wedding guest didn’t get the memo, and she’s going viral because of her dress choice.
July 4, Ukrainian TikToker Kristina Drobach re-uploaded a previously deleted clip from a wedding shed in Malibu, showing one of the guests wearing a white satin two-piece set that looks shockingly like a wedding dress.
The article continues after the announcement
Her video instantly went viral, racking up 20 million views before being deleted. Its re-uploaded version garnered almost a million views in just two days.
Drobach uploaded a follow-up video soon after, where she explained the situation in more detail. Apparently the woman’s dress became a topic of conversation at the wedding and many guests (and even venue staff) mistook her for the bride before the bride herself could make her grand entrance.
The article continues after the announcement
The bride was extremely upset, as she saw this lady wearing a dress even before her official walk down the aisle, Drobach said.
Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on esports, gaming and more.
That’s not all; the woman would have been a friend of the bride and groom, and since no one wanted to spoil the mood of the evening, nothing was said to her at the time. However, that all changed after Drobach uploaded her viral video, which ended up catching the attention of the newlyweds.
The article continues after the announcement
The groom sent me three voicemails with direct threats, she explained. Like absolutely disgusting and nasty messages.
Commentators part ways after wife wears white dress to wedding
Thankfully, things seem to have calmed down since then, but the whole fiasco has sparked quite the conversation online, with many users debating appropriate wedding attire in the comments.
Honestly, it doesn’t even top the bride, one viewer said. It looks like a regular two piece set. It’s not serious.
This dress does not compare to a wedding dress! says another.
The article continues after the announcement
Even if you misread the vibe, it’s the material for me too, replied one commenter.
So nobody had red wine? another commenter suggested.
It’s just the latest wedding drama to take over TikTok after a large couple’s entrance to their ceremony was totally ruined by a troupe of kids cutting in front of them.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dexerto.com/entertainment/tiktoker-threatened-by-groom-after-exposing-guest-wearing-white-dress-at-wedding-2202513/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Hollywood man arrested following series of armed robberies on Facebook Marketplace
- TikToker threatened by groom after reporting guest in white dress at wedding
- Iranian Revolutionary Guards seize commercial vessel in Gulf – US Navy
- ‘Everybody, fuck off’: Jeremy Renner wanted to leave MCU after intense negotiations, dared $29.5 billion franchise to hire another actor for ‘Hawkeye’
- Six women’s golfers named as WGCA All-American Scholars
- Go for Stack Project Will Be World’s First Exhibit of Real Space Shuttle System – NBC Los Angeles
- Meet the Switchers: Why 6,171 Democrats Voted for Trump
- South Africa suspects 17 dead in gas leak – BBC News
- LHC confirms bail for Imran and Bushra ahead of arrest – Newspaper
- Jokowi Happy Harvesting Corn at the Keerom Papua Abundant Food Estate
- July | 2023 | Go to Bollywood
- Charity drives raise nearly $50,000 for head and neck cancer patients | News, sports, jobs