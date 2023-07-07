Fashion
Discussions: Are we talking fashion or a new rival on Twitter?
Threads, a text application created by Meta to rival Twitter, is live.
The app, billed as the text version of Meta’s Instagram photo-sharing platform, became available Wednesday evening to users in more than 100 countries, including the United States, Britain, Australia, Canada and Japan. Despite some early issues, 30 million people had signed up by noon Thursday, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said on Threads.
Newcomers to the platform include celebrities like Oprah, pop star Shakira and chef Gordon Ramsay as well as corporate accounts from Taco Bell, Netflix, Spotify, The Washington Post and other outlets.
Threads, which Meta says provides “a separate new space for real-time updates and public conversations,” comes at a time when many are looking for alternatives to Twitter to escape Elon Musk’s vociferous surveillance on the Internet. platform since it was acquired last year for $44 billion. . But Meta’s new app has also raised data privacy concerns and is notably not available in the European Union.
Here’s what you need to know about Threads.
HOW CAN I USE THE LEADS?
Threads is now available for download from the Apple and Google Android app stores for users in over 100 countries.
Threads was created by the Instagram team, so Instagram users can login to Threads through their Instagram account. Your username and verification status will be retained, depending on the platform, but you’ll also have options to customize other areas of your profile, including whether or not you want to follow the same people you do on Instagram.
Since Threads and Instagram are so intertwined, it is also important to be careful about account deletion. According to Threads’ supplemental privacy policy, you can deactivate your profile at any time, “but your Threads profile can only be deleted by deleting your Instagram account.”
CAN I USE FEED IF I DON’T HAVE AN INSTAGRAM ACCOUNT?
Currently, only Instagram users can create Threads accounts. If you want to access Threads, you will first need to sign up for Instagram.
While that may receive some pushback, Vice President and Research Director at Forrester Mike Proulx said making Threads an Instagram extension was a smart move on Meta’s part.
“It’s (user) curiosity that peaks,” Proulx said, noting that Instagram users are getting alerts about their followers joining Threads, prompting more and more people to sign up. “It’s one of the reasons Threads got over 10 million people in just seven hours” after its launch.
Still, Proulx added, maintaining momentum and continuing to capture users’ attention beyond initial curiosity will be crucial down the line, noting that “the long-term nature of the discussions is what will ultimately predict its success or failure”.
HOW ARE LEADS SIMILAR TO TWITTER?
Threads’ microblogging experience is very similar to Twitter’s. Users can repost, reply to, or quote a thread, for example, and can see how many likes and replies a post has received. Threads can be up to 500 characters compared to Twitter’s 280 character threshold and can include links, photos and videos up to five minutes long.
In early replies on Threads, Zuckerberg said making the app “a user-friendly place” would be key to success, adding that it was “one of the reasons why Twitter has never been as successful as I think. than it should have, and we want to do it differently.”
Musk responded to several sarcastic takes on Threads’ launch. He responded to a tweet suggesting Meta’s app was built largely through the use of copy-and-paste, complete with a laughing emoji.
THIS HAS NOT BEEN DONE BEFORE?
The similarities in Meta’s new text app suggest the company is trying to directly challenge Twitter. The tumultuous ownership has resulted in a series of unpopular changes that have put off users and advertisers, some of whom are looking for alternatives to Twitter.
Threads is the latest Twitter rival to emerge in this landscape after Bluesky, Mastodon and Spill.
HOW DO FEEDERS MODERATE CONTENT?
According to Meta, Threads will use the same security measures deployed on Instagram, including enforcing Instagram community guidelines and providing tools to control who can mention or reply to users.
Content warnings on search queries ranging from conspiracy theory groups to misinformation about COVID-19 vaccinations also appear to be similar to Instagram.
WHAT ARE THE PRIVACY ISSUES?
Threads may collect a wide range of personal information, including health, finances, contacts, browsing and search history, location data, purchases and “sensitive information,” according to its privacy disclosure. data on the App Store.
Threads is also not available in the European Union at this time, which has strict data privacy rules.
Meta has informed the Irish Data Privacy Commission, Meta’s lead privacy regulator for the EU, that it has no plans yet to launch Threads in the 27-nation bloc, the gatekeeper said. -commission spokesperson, Graham Doyle. The company said it was working to roll out the app to more countries, but pointed to regulatory uncertainty for its decision to put a European launch on hold.
WHAT FUTURE FOR THREADS?
Threads’ success is far from guaranteed. Industry watchers point to Meta’s track record of starting standalone apps that were later shut down, including an Instagram messaging app also called “Threads” that shut down two years after it launched in 2019, Proulx notes. .
Still, Proulx and others say the new app could be a major headache for Musk and Twitter.
“The euphoria around a new service and that initial outburst will likely die down. But obviously this alternative is here to stay and will prove to be a worthy rival given all of Twitter’s woes,” said tech analyst Paolo Pescatore of PP Foresight, noting that the combination of Twitter-style features with Instagram’s appearance could drive user engagement.
However, Threads is in its early stages and relies heavily on user feedback. Pescatore thinks the close connection between Instagram and Threads might not resonate with everyone. Rolling out new features will also be key.
“The real test is not if we can create a lot of hype, but if you all find enough value in the app to continue using it over time,” Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram, in a Threads article. He also acknowledged, as many users already have, that “tons of the basics” were missing, including hashtags and direct messages between users. “Full disclosure will take time.”
