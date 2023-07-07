Emily Ratajkowski goes high-low in a stunning black dress for Paris Fashion Week





Reynaud Julien/APS-Medias/ABACA/Shutterstock Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships, so we may receive compensation for certain links to products and services. Emily Ratajkowski left its mark on Haute Couture Fashion Week in Paris by attending the Viktor & Rolf show on Wednesday July 5. She wore the designer’s Summer Fur Eleganza dress (currently sold out), adding stiletto sandals and perfecting her all-black ensemble. Ratajkowski’s dress was stunning for a chic summer event. It featured a v-neckline, spaghetti straps and a mullet (i.e. high-low hemline). Perfect for the “High Low With Emrata” podcast host! We would like it same type of room for a summer wedding, a date or a holiday dinner. That’s why we found this similar dress on Amazon! Emily Ratajkowski at the Viktor & Rolf fashion show in Paris, France, on July 5, 2023. Laurent VU/SIPA/Shutterstock See it! Get the Hibshaby V-Neck Dress for only $33 at Amazon! Please note that prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 6, 2023, but are subject to change. This asymmetric dress with spaghetti straps from Amazon is in many ways similar to the Emratas designer dress, but the best part is that it’s in stock, on Prime, and under $35. Seriously! It is rare to find such a beautiful dress for such a low price, especially when it gives a celebrity style! A simple pair of heeled sandals will be the key to channeling the missing girl actress, but any pair of pumps will do. Flats or corners will be perfect too! Wear your hair like Ratajkowski or go for an up-do for a night event. Emily in Paris, for the victory! Want to see other similar options, perhaps with different necklines or strap styles? Keep scrolling to see our other favorite picks! Emily Ratajkowski at the Viktor & Rolf fashion show in Paris, France, on July 5, 2023. Laurent VU/SIPA/Shutterstock See it! Get the Hibshaby V-Neck Dress for only $33 at Amazon! Please note that prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 6, 2023, but are subject to change. Shop more asymmetrical black dresses we love: The story continues Looking for something else? Discover more dresses here and don’t forget to check all Amazon Daily Deals for other great finds! Sign up for Free daily newsletter from Us Weekly and never miss the latest news or exclusive stories about your favorite celebrities, TV shows and more! Haven’t finished shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

