Discussions: What fashion needs to know about Metas New Twitter Challenger

Whether or not Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk face off in a cage match, their companies are already brawling.

On Wednesday, Zuckerbergs Meta launched Threads, a text-based chat app that it touts as a gathering place for communities to discuss different topics in territory previously staked out by Musk-owned Twitter. It lets users log in with their Instagram accounts, building a ready-made audience, and you’re off to a quick start. zuckerberg said on its Threads account that the platform had registered 10 million registrations in seven hours. (The launch of the EU is delayed due to regulatory concerns about the user data it collects.)

The app is a direct challenge to Twitter, and not just because its user interface is surprisingly similar. Twitter has been through a tumultuous time, including layoffs and controversial business decisions since the world’s richest man bought it for $44 billion and took it private in 2022. More recently, it announced that the company would limit the number of messages users could see in a day to restrict data scraping by bad actors, apparently pushing more users to look for alternatives to Twitter.

Fashion already has mixed feelings about Twitter. The image-centric industry has generally viewed it as a secondary channel, leaning more towards Instagram and TikTok. Musks’ takeover also caused a small backlash in fashion as he pledged to ease moderation, even amid longstanding accusations that Twitter was already failing to curb hate speech, political extremism and harassment on its site.

So far, young Twitter rivals such as Mastodon, Spill and Bluesky have failed to supplant it. But the turmoil on Twitter has potentially left an opening for a new competitor, and Meta, which has expertise with social platforms, deep pockets to build them and billions of active users to populate them, has been waiting for the opportunity for months.

Many may be wondering if Threads will finally be the competitor that will grab Twitter’s audience and give fashion a new channel to reach customers.

What do threads look like?

Threads is a lot like Twitter. It has a similar interface and features, such as the ability to like or repost other people’s comments. Users can post 500 characters of text, as well as share links, photos and videos up to five minutes long. Many on the app praised the design.

When users sign up, they can automatically follow the accounts they follow on Instagram. But as many point out, a social network of people can look very different on Instagram and Twitter, so if they want a replica of Twitter, they’ll probably have to rebuild their feed on Threads. The platform also uses an algorithmic feed that displays a lot of content from accounts a user may not follow, presumably to make sure their feeds aren’t empty to begin with. Instagram boss Adam Mosseri said in response to a user that the option to see only followed accounts is on the list of potential Threads features.

Chats also allow users to control who can reply to their messages, filter out specific words, and block or prevent other profiles from following them. In one versionMeta said it created Threads to enable positive and productive conversations.

What is Threads Success Luck?

While Threads started strong, his victory is not certain. Tech companies can sometimes introduce new products that are never quite popular and get shut down later. In late 2017, for example, Meta then still called Facebook began testing a Snapchat rival called Direct, only to shut it down in 2019. Other platforms can take off quickly but fail to bring their audience back over time, like The struggles of BeReals testify to this.

Meta has managed to copy its competitors, but these examples are most often features it incorporates into existing apps where it has an audience, in the same way Instagram has emulated TikTok with Reels and Snapchat with Stories.

As a new standalone app, Threads won’t be Twitter’s first competitor either. Others like Mastodon have been touted as alternatives for users who are fed up with Twitter or Musk. None so far have knocked it down. There are various reasons, including the clunky user interfaces of some platforms, but another is their lack of users. Social media platforms thrive on network effects, where user value increases as more users join. If members log on to a platform with little or no content and activity, they likely won’t stay, so a challenge for any emerging platform is attracting and retaining a target audience.

Why the threads might be different

Threads has the advantage of tapping into existing Instagrams two billion monthly active users around the world by letting them log in with these accounts. Meta also knows that a social platform is only as good as the people and companies working on it. He extended advance invitations to companies such as Netflix as well as public figures and influencers. Among those who joined Shakira, who received thousands of likes and replies after post a picture from Viktor & Rolf’s recent haute couture show in Paris wearing a white trench coat constructed to form the word No. Media also began to flock to the platform.

If Threads can attract and retain even a fraction of its global users, it may pose a serious challenge to Twitter, which reported 238 million daily active users worldwide at the end of June 2022, before Musk acquired it.

It’s already showing how brand-friendly it is, inviting multiple people to sign up first and emphasizing its positive atmosphere and content moderation options. Countless brands will already have deep relationships with Instagram, which wrote the playbook for how brands and social platforms work together.

For fashion, it would provide a new venue to reach its audience, and while text-based, it would link directly to Instagram and free from the political baggage of Twitter. The industry will be watching the progress of Metas’ new bet.