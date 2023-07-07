Florence Pugh looks so toned in nude dress pics with bare nipple

Florence Pugh took part in a haute couture fashion show this week and showed how strong she is in a completely transparent nude dress.

In classic Flo fashion, the actress also took the opportunity to have a #freethenipple moment.

Florence is all about body positivity and doesn’t plan to “cover up” to make others more comfortable.

All the Hollywood stars seem to be heading off to Europe this summer, and Florence Pugh is no exception. The 27 year old player mid summer the actress celebrates in France, looking stronger and more radiant than ever.

Florence attended a Valentino Haute Couture fashion show this week, and she showed up wearing a totally sheer nude dress. And, since this is Miss Flo after all, she also had a wonderful moment of freedom. The halter dress had a low back with a large black bow at the base of its neck. Combined with Florence’s shaved head, it was, as children say, giving.

Here’s a preview of the photo if you missed it:

Florence Pugh attends the Valentino fashion show. Marc Piasecki // Getty Images

And another:

Florence has a free nipple moment in France. Getty Images

If you’re wondering how Flo stays so strong and ready to slay red carpets around the worldwomen’s health has answers. First, the star is body positive and makes it clear in interviews that she *not* covers up to make someone else comfortable.

Flo said vogue that she grew up in a home that was very open to nudity, and that helped her gain confidence growing up. I’ve never been afraid of what’s under the fabric, she said vogue. If I’m happy in it, then I’ll wear it. Of course, I don’t mean to offend people, but I guess my point is, how can my nipples offend you so much? Still, people had a lot to say about Florence’s bare-nipple look in a pink Valentino dress earlier this year. But, in classic Flo fashion, she totally shut them down.

To grow. Respect people. Respect the bodies. Respect all women. Respect humans. Life will get a lot easier I promise, she wrote on IG alongside a photo of herself in the dress after the backlash.

On the training side, you should know that when Florence wants to move her body, she like to do yoga. In fact, she once shared a cute photo of her rug, next to her dog and her chicken (!) on Instagram. ICYDK, yoga is a great way to work on tone, stretching and breathing.

She also takes her strength training very seriously so she can do her own stunts while filming. And those stunts are no joke, since Flo stars in all kinds of action and Marvel movies. I really like stunts, she said Glamor United Kingdom. I wanted to do as many stunts as possible, so right away I learned kickboxing and knife training.

When it comes to staying fueled for her long days at work and workouts, Florence is sure to pack nutritious meals that can keep her going. When she appeared on Harper’s Bazaar‘In “Food Diaries,” she shared that she loves breakfast and is sure to eat a hearty meal at the start of each day. While filming, Flo said Shell had two boiled eggs and a black coffee to start the day. On her days off, she opts for a piece of sourdough bread with two fried eggs and heated, seasoned cherry tomatoes. Yum!!

This content is imported from the survey. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.

Flos’ favorite lunch is a protein, banana and spinach salad or smoothie. A favorite dinner is her father’s roast chicken with potatoes and vegetables. And when she’s craving a snack, Flo says she likes a cheese platter.

Keep killing, lady!