Syky prepares digital fashion designers for a $68 million branding opportunity





Startup Syky, a digital fashion e-commerce platform, unveiled its first cohort of digital fashion designers on June 27. is promising. The category’s impact on fashion as a whole could prove significant, to say the least.

Syky announced the closing of a $9.5 million Series A funding round in January, led by an entrepreneur by Alexis Ohanian investment company Seven Seven Six. The round was also funded by Brevan Howard Digital, Leadout Capital, First Light Capital Group, and Polygon Ventures.

Sykys One-Year Mentorship Program Won the support of the biggest voices in the industry, including Caroline Rush, CEO of the British Fashion Council. Industry leaders serving as mentors on the program include Calvin Klein CMO Jonathan Bottomley, Syky founder Alice Delahunt and Red DAO co-founder Megan Kaspar. The top 10 digital designers chosen for this Syky collective include Stephy Fung and Pet Liger, who previously sold small collections of their designs through partnerships. Syky aims to do for digital fashion designers what programs like BFC’s NewGen have done for physical designers like Simone Rocha, Jonathan Anderson and Christopher Raeburn, in terms of playing a role in starting their businesses. For the Syky Collective, the BFC is opening its NewGen program for the first time, giving Collective members access to a wealth of mentorship, management tools and educational opportunities.The NewGen program offers grants and mentorships to traditional emerging designers. You can’t just be a designer [today]; you have to be CEO, CMO and CFO, Syky’s Delahunt said. Delahunt was previously chief brand officer at Ralph Lauren and global director of digital and social media at Burberry. You must have legal advice and established legal entities. And so we offer all of the above. Collective designers will have access to experts who can help establish legal entities, define solid marketing strategies and build on blockchain. It’s expensive to start a physical fashion house, Delahunt said. That’s why so many amazing creative directors and designers end up in big houses. Many smaller houses also end up in large conglomerates like LVMH, Kering or PVH due to the high cost of goods, supply chain [management] and physical spaces. It’s really expensive. Young and established brands are particularly feeling this financial crunch during market downturns. Seventeen-year-old Brand and former NewGen recipient Christopher Kane filed for administration in June. Routes for experienced digital fashion designers include absorption by big brands. On Thursday, Ralph Lauren released a job for a senior digital creative designer for Polo Women’s, with a salary range of $80,000 to $171,000. Creating high-quality digital experiences is listed as a responsibility. While brands are looking for digital designers, few digital designers are actively building their own brands. The sale of individual digital fashion items is usually done through partnerships with creative or game studios. An exception includes independent Roblox fashion designer Samuel Jordan. Digital worlds like Roblox and Fortnite are emerging. Good tools like Blender are now free, and people and their avatars are wearing more digital fashion, Delahunt said. Blender is a digital fashion design tool available online. According to KBV Research, experts forecast that the digital fashion market will reach $67.6 million by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate of 188%. Among other supports, Syky focuses on giving designers access to a community. Syky’s 987-member token community that spear in January, through an NFT sale, accesses publishers, CEOs, creators and other executives for educational opportunities. The Collective will be granted the same access. The executives were not paid to be part of the program, but they received the NFTs. Digital fashion designers represent an entirely new breed, coming from diverse backgrounds including gaming, graphic design, 3D design and even technology, said Anne-Liese Prem, brand strategist and web3 educator. Identifying the most talented of them and what they can do for fashion is almost impossible for a foreigner. Syke has the expertise to not only spot these talents, but to connect them to the right networks, enabling them to grow and advance the digital fashion field as a whole through their work. The fact that Syky allows Collective designers to channel their work allows them to receive dividends in perpetuity when their items are first sold and then traded. On-chain businesses give fashion designers the opportunity to quickly establish a capital base,” Delahunt said. “It can help them grow and scale their business without needing to become creative director of an established house or join one of the bigger spaces just to survive. Syky takes a 5% allocation from the respective companies of the designers. The intention is that designers can use the guidance they receive during the program to create their own brand, if that is the path they have chosen. Whether the Syky Collective will be enough to bring digital designers to the forefront of fashion design, however, remains to be seen.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.glossy.co/fashion/how-syky-is-preparing-digital-fashion-designers-for-the-68-million-brand-opportunity/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

