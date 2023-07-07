Keke Palmer’s Social Media Drama With Boyfriend Darius Jackson Explained





Topline Actress Keke Palmers’ boyfriend, Darius Jackson, has drawn scorn from the internet since Wednesday night after publicly criticizing Palmer, with whom he has a child, for wearing an outfit he deemed too revealing for a performance by Usher, which led angry Twitter users to accuse Jackson of sexism. and criticize him for taking his concerns to social media. In more humble days (?): Palmer and Jackson in Los Angeles in 2021. Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images Highlights Palmer attended a Usher concert in Las Vegas on July 4, wearing a black bodysuit under a see-through dress, and was serenaded by the singer onstage with his song, There Goes My Baby, as the two hugged each other. are hugged. Jackson, a fitness instructor, critical Palmers dresses up in a series of tweets, beginning by tweeting a video of Palmer during the performance, stating: This is the outfit though…you’re a mom. He doubled down and defended his comments after facing initial criticism, saying: We live in a generation where a family man doesn’t want his children’s wife and mother showing booty cheeks to please others. and he is told what a hater he is. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> Without responding directly to the controversy, Palmer posted a series of photos to her. instagram Wednesday night, pointing out her outfit, praising Usher for her performance in the caption and saying she wished she had taken more photos. Since Thursday morning, Palmer and Jackson have not followed each other on Instagram, and Jackson has deactivated his Twitter account. The incident captured the internet’s attention overnight: Keke was still trending on Twitter Thursday morning with over 405,000 tweets, and his Instagram post had over 32,000 comments, many of them supportive. Key Context Palmer, first known for her success as a child actress and singer and more recently known for her roles in films like Hustlers (2019) and No (2022), has would have has been dating Jackson, a fitness instructor, since 2021. Palmer announcement her pregnancy during her monologue while hosting saturday night live in December, and she gave birth to their son Leo in February. Chief Critics Jackson quickly drew accusations of sexism from social media users. Some users criticized Jackson’s tweets in which he attributed his traditional “norms and morals” to his feelings about Palmers’ outfit. Darius Daulton just tried to humiliate Keke online so he’s not a protector. She earns more than him so he’s not a supplier. And he had a child out of wedlock. It’s not his wife. Audacity to try to scold her on traditional values ​​when he doesn’t meet any of the criteria, netizen tweeted. Social media users also discussed the double standards that fathers and mothers face, with some suggest men never see their fatherhood weaponized when they have fun with mothers. Christian Walker, known primarily for his social media presence and for being the son of former GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker, posted a TikTok video criticizing Jackson for addressing his issues with Palmer on Twitter. You were talking about this generation and this and that, and I actually agree with you: this generation of men are too comfortable disrespecting women in public, Walker said. Contra Some users understood Jackson’s concerns, with one garnering thousands of likes and retweets for indicating Palmer shouldn’t have worn that or acted like that around Usher when she’s in a relationship. Other users underline that the people commenting on the situation do not personally know Palmer or Jackson. Tangent Jackson’s critics dug up some of his years-old tweets to criticize him further, including a series of tweets from 2016 in which he questioned why Alton Sterling, a black man shot dead by police, didn’t immediately in accordance with police instructions. (Sterling asked police why they detained him before being tackled down and shot, in a 2016 incident protesters said it was an example of excessive police force.) Other users critical Jackson for liking a tweet calling Tracee Ellis Ross a loser for posting a topless photo. Others considered Jacksons comments on Palmers’ attire as hypocritical, citing examples of him posting photos and videos of Palmer wearing similar revealing clothes in the past, instead suggesting that Jackson was more bothered by the interaction between Palmer and Usher. Further reading Who is Keke Palmer’s boyfriend? All about Darius Jackson (People) Keke Palmer’s boyfriend doubles down amid backlash for criticizing her outfit: ‘I have standards’ (USA today)

