And just like that Episode 4 Style Recap: Dress Your Age

This article contains spoilers for episode 4 of the second season of And Just Like That.

Women our age are vastly underrepresented in the media, says Enid Frick (Candice Bergen), a former Vogue editor recently honored by Cond Nast, in the latest episode of And Just Like That Shes explaining the need for a new online magazine focused on women our age.

For Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), the grinning recipient, being demographically grouped with her former publisher triggers a minor identity crisis that raises interesting questions about aging, maturity, confidence, and how we present ourselves to the world. (As Gloria Steinem muses from a staircase: Maybe the new frontier is getting old.)

Of course, this being the Sex and the City cinematic universe, the clothes tell the story. Ahead of Episode 4, members of the New York Times Style Bureau gathered to dissect the fashion on display and its significance.

Vanessa Friedman I actually thought it was a relatively toned down episode, as far as fashion statements go, though I still can’t get my mind off Lisa Todd Wexley dropping off her kids for camp in a jacket aviator and a Louis Vuitton brand scarf.