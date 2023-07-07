Fashion
And just like that Episode 4 Style Recap: Dress Your Age
This article contains spoilers for episode 4 of the second season of And Just Like That.
Women our age are vastly underrepresented in the media, says Enid Frick (Candice Bergen), a former Vogue editor recently honored by Cond Nast, in the latest episode of And Just Like That Shes explaining the need for a new online magazine focused on women our age.
For Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), the grinning recipient, being demographically grouped with her former publisher triggers a minor identity crisis that raises interesting questions about aging, maturity, confidence, and how we present ourselves to the world. (As Gloria Steinem muses from a staircase: Maybe the new frontier is getting old.)
Of course, this being the Sex and the City cinematic universe, the clothes tell the story. Ahead of Episode 4, members of the New York Times Style Bureau gathered to dissect the fashion on display and its significance.
Vanessa Friedman I actually thought it was a relatively toned down episode, as far as fashion statements go, though I still can’t get my mind off Lisa Todd Wexley dropping off her kids for camp in a jacket aviator and a Louis Vuitton brand scarf.
Jeremy Allen LTW seems to be the fashion house’s brand ambassador, right? Do we think it was PP pink she wore on her espresso-martini date with her husband?
VF I was wondering the same thing. Considering the Valentino dress she wore to the Met, I guess so.
Callie Holterman Extremely Barbiecore of her.
VF What did you think of her floral sequin birthday party dress? She dresses up for date nights.
AND Dare I say sublime? It was decadent disco, which made her all the more bothered for her uncrowded birthday party, where, again, you had Charlotte sporting another version of Barbiecore in petal pink.
VF The Charlottes blouse game is strong. I’ve never thought about blouses so much before, which says a lot about identity through the article. And I don’t even really like blouses.
Seema, meanwhile, continues to be the proponent of the Zen neutral series. Even though she wore a giraffe print and Fendi F earrings. It’s all relative.
CH We owe Jeremy kudos for correctly predicting during last week’s chat that Seema would be wearing more animal prints. But Jeremy, in your wildest dreams, did you think she would wear a leopard, zebra and giraffe jacket?
AND I have to say, I felt pretty smug, Callie.
CH And you are so right, Vanessa is somehow the most discreet!
VF This is the wardrobe palette. We should all have our own wardrobe palette. I’m beginning to think that the confusion of Carries’ life is represented by the confusion of her wardrobe.
AND And then, hasn’t her wardrobe always been deliciously confused or, at least, quite variable from one episode to another? The lingering question of what she will wear next? seemed to captivate audiences during the days of Sex and the City.
VF I think the confusion was part of that point at the time. But shouldn’t she have gotten out? Maybe it’s her trying to figure out who she is without Big. But stay.
Can we talk about Gloria Steinem, though?
CH If you were a costume designer and you were told that Gloria Steinem would be a guest star, how would you approach it?
VF Gloria must do Gloria. That’s why the sling belt was so perfect.
Remember when Jane Fonda wore that infamous red coat at her Fire Drill Fridays protests to take action on climate change? I wonder if the Glorias coat was a nod to that.
AND Absolutely. I keep thinking about this more muted palette, Vanessa. I was really struck by the scene with Carrie and Seema in the cafe, where they’re both sporting neutrals while talking about aging. Was my life recently hacked by AARP? Carrie asks, and, looking like a chic matriarch in an Eileen Fisher-esque caftan and pearl necklace, the cheeky answer from the costume department might be: Yes. So what? This is one of my favorite looks so far.
VF And then there was the hat.
CH That tricorn, Benjamin Franklin-chic cipher?
VF It’s this one.
CH It was revolutionary (in the sense of a war of independence).
AND And maybe a little funereal? The show was criticized in some corners last year for accelerating the ladies into their golden years, rather than treating them like the 50-year-olds they really were. This episode seems like a smart way to tackle that and push the plot forward.
CH It was an interesting episode, in which Carrie deals with aging, but also with her own internalized ageism. At first, she is not happy to be grouped with a couple of older women by her former boss, Enid Frick. She dodges the photos saying her hair doesn’t look good (a poor excuse, it looks perfect).
VF Well, she avoids a picture with a woman in a walker so she doesn’t look old and invents a bad excuse. One thing they really don’t struggle with is plastic surgery and fillers, which is a huge thing in middle age. I would like them to address this issue.
CH There was that facelift plot point in the previous episode, right? Bitsy von Muffling presented the increasingly familiar argument of cosmetic surgery as something that can empower those who can afford its high price tag. But even if that’s true, it’s an individual-level argument that doesn’t address the larger issue, which is that women are meant to look young forever. And can be rejected socially, professionally if they don’t.
VF One episode doesn’t make a satisfying story.
CH Fair. My favorite fashion note from the episode was the hot pink bucket hat the LTW girl wore in the scene where she was heading to summer camp. Not least because it looked like something a teenager would actually wear today. (For those keeping count, our bucket hat count for the season hit four.)
AND I can’t get this question out of my head: what do we want from this show and its fashion right now? Is there a world in which And Just Like That brings us a new sartorial experience, or would we be content to rest on its old laurels played as they might be?
VF I want something new, rather than a retread. Once upon a time, back in the days of Sex and the City, the way the characters dealt with fashion was like a kind of roadmap to discovering themselves: what they wanted, who they were, how they wanted to present themselves. in the world. Self-tested, which most of us do at this early stage of adulthood.
At this point, I hope these characters would have actually ventured further down that road, to a place where they know who they are, rather than being stuck in a constant dress-up game. Evolution can also be a fashionable thing.
Vanessa Friedman, Callie Holterman And Jeremy Allen contributed report.
