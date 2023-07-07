Fashion
One word, please: Sometimes it’s hard to navigate possessive plurals.
When I saw men’s clothing with two apostrophes, I thought it must have been a typo. I was editing a professional writer who had been working for years, and I know from experience that writers make typos, but none of them think two apostrophes go in menswear.
But then I saw women’s clothing, with two apostrophes. Then children’s clothes.
It was then that I knew what I was witnessing was not a single accidental hitting of an apostrophe key. Instead, it was the weirdest version of possessive plurals I’ve ever seen.
Most writers, in my experience, stumble over possessive plurals, even writers who have no problem with singular possessives or plurals that aren’t possessive.
They understand that a dog’s tail is the dog’s tail, possessive singular. And they understand that when a dog joins another dog, you have two dogs, plural, non-possessive. But when they have to apply these two rules to the same word, they start to lose sight of them.
For regular nouns like dog, making the possessive plural is not difficult. Many are right: dog tails, with the plural S followed by the possessive apostrophe. But nouns with irregular plurals, like man, woman, and child, trip them up. Throw in confusing phrases like each other, and almost everyone loses their understanding of how to use apostrophes: kids? children? children? They are not sure.
So what’s the trick to spelling plural possessives correctly? Just remember these basic rules and don’t get tired. To make a noun plural that ends in a possessive S, add an apostrophe: children’s clothing. If you want to make possessive an irregular plural noun that does not end in S, like children, add both an apostrophe and also an S: children’s clothing.
It’s easy. Or it should be. But possessive plurals get confusing because the letter S has too many uses in English and they all get mixed up in our heads.
In English, S is used to form plurals. To talk about more than one dog, you add S: dogs.
S also forms possessives of nouns: the pajamas of the cat.
S is also used for verb conjugations. For the verb to leave, for example, the third person form is leaves: he lets the cat out.
S also represents not one but several different words in contractions, where it adds an extra layer of confusion by pairing with an apostrophe. Il pleut means it’s raining, with the letter S serving as a short form of est. But in Qui dort dans mon lit, the S stands for a. And in Lets eat, the S represents the word us, which is difficult to remember because no one says, let us eat.
Next came even more curveballs. For example, that rule that says you use an apostrophe and an S to turn a noun into a possessive? Well, don’t try that with a pronoun. If you did, you would incorrectly write The dog wags its tail instead of the correct The dog wags its tail. You also write incorrectly “Who is the car parked outside?” when the possessive of who is not who but whose: whose car is parked outside? The other is easy to get wrong too. When you make it possessive, the apostrophe precedes the S, they shook hands, because the other is singular.
With all those confusing S-rules, you can be forgiven if you come across possessive plurals. But if you just remember the basic rule, only add an apostrophe to plurals that end in S, but add an apostrophe plus S to plurals that won’t get men, women, children, and even children to every time.
June Casagrande is the author of The Joy of Syntax: A Simple Guide to All the Grammar You Know You Should Know. She can be reached at [email protected].
