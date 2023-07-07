Fashion
Why Fashions Biggest PR Firms Keep Getting Bigger
Another day, another acquisition for The Independents.
The fashion PR and production company is acquiring Ctzar, an agency focused on social media and influencer marketing, the buyer told BoF.
Ctzar joins The Independents’ rapidly growing portfolio that includes everything from influencer marketing to event production. The Paris-based company, operator of fashion-focused PR firm Karla Otto, bought influencer marketing company Lefty in April 2021, event production company Bureau Betak in September 2021 and Prodject, l creative agency behind the Met Gala, in March. In June, the company raised $400 million with the stated goal of continuing its wave of acquisitions and doubling in size by 2025. The goal is to build a network that provides customers with solutions for their wide range press needs.
With our ecosystem, everyone continues to be an expert in their field and to develop [their business], said Isabelle Chouvet, founder and CEO of Les Indépendants. At the same time, they are inspired by others in the group, and they push the limits with the support of others.
Although The Independents has been the most prolific, it’s not the only PR player shopping around. The Lede Company, the entertainment-focused agency best known for representing the likes of Rihanna, has been making more fashion inroads recently. Last month, it acquired Olivier Bourgis Communication and Marketing, or OBCM, a Paris-based agency with clients including Adidas and Browns.
The trading activity reflects an acceleration of change in the industry that dates back a decade or more, when social media began to reshape the business and actors, athletes and musicians began to take a more disciplined approach to their fashion projects. As the lines have blurred between celebrities, influencers, designers and entrepreneurs, the nature of public relations has also evolved, with social media influence and influencer relations increasingly complementing and supplanting placements. traditional press. Pharrell Williams’ debut for Louis Vuitton in June, produced in part by Lede and OBCM, illustrates how intertwined fashion, social media and entertainment are.
Were in a moment of transition, said Alexandre de Betak, the founder of Bureau Betak and now the creative chairman of The Independents. The traditional means of communication through press relations have certainly evolved. Press relations are no longer just press relations. Reinvented all aspects of work.
Why are fashion PR firms ramping up mergers and acquisitions?
It is difficult for a small independent agency to offer such a wide range of services, even when it has strong ties to fashion and the media. Some well-known names in the industry have closed, including Black Frame and Siren PR, both of which closed in 2020.
Some companies are expanding their offerings to keep up, launching new divisions dedicated to areas like affiliate marketing or sustainability. For companies that have the money, it may be faster to acquire an agency that already has a presence in a new market, whether it’s a particular city or country, or a function. , such as influencer marketing.
For acquired companies, being under the umbrella of a larger agency provides greater operational capabilities, logistical support and more, such as access to legal and human resources services from a greater business. Likewise, it exposes them to a different business, where they can draw on expertise they may not already have in-house.
Olivier Bourgis, for example, has traditionally worked with fashion-centric clients, while The Lede Company’s historical expertise lies in entertainment PR. Bringing the two together, Bourgis said, will help him further develop the celebrity-relations side of his own business.
We work very organically with our celebrities, so I think maybe working with them can help you turn that into a more strategic approach, he said.
Meanwhile, Bourgis, with his pre-existing connections in luxury fashion and particularly in Paris, offered Lede the opportunity to create a market presence overnight. Thomas Silve, founder of Ctzar, added that working with The Independents gives his small agency a wider reach and access to teams on the ground in areas where Ctzar has not previously had a presence, such as Hong Kong.
The fact that we can benefit from the experience of the best in class in the market is incredible for us, because we can accelerate our goals, said Silve.
What do these offers mean for customers?
Consolidation is likely to lead to even greater consolidation as it becomes more difficult for the remaining independent agencies to compete with the full-service giants.
For clients, it can be mixed: Brands will have fewer options when planning fashion shows, and celebrities might carry less clout when they only have a handful of companies able to plan shows. sponsorship deals, product lines or large-scale events.
Companies like The Lede and The Independents say they will continue to operate their acquisitions as quasi-standalone businesses; customers will have the same options, but with better resources and with a more global reach.
People just bring together the best possible agency partners who have a very similar common vision, so instead of maybe competing with each other, you’re actually working hand in hand with each other, said Christine Su, co. -CEO of The Lede Company.
Chouvet added that it creates a more cohesive experience for customers when they can go to one large holding company for their services, rather than contracting several small, unrelated boutique companies.
These major fashion and luxury groups need to be consolidated. They can’t keep informing 15 agencies around the world to provide something consistent, she said. This is what brought them, to have this agility and this expertise, to have the footprint and the ability to be consistent, but always local everywhere.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.businessoffashion.com/articles/marketing-pr/why-fashions-biggest-pr-firms-keep-getting-bigger/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Presidential College Football Players Throughout History Missouri and James Madison
- Why Fashions Biggest PR Firms Keep Getting Bigger
- Taylor Swift’s Eras tour: Fans offer ticket tips as new dates announced – BBC News
- Ryan Murphy threatens to sue WGA strike captain – The Hollywood Reporter
- Zelensky set to meet Erdogan of Türkiye as Ukraine pushes NATO goals
- Scientists React to ‘The Core’ Movie, 20 Years Later : Short Wave : NPR
- Individual Pathway Players Announced for NCAA College Basketball Academies
- One word, please: Sometimes it’s hard to navigate possessive plurals.
- Meeting Papuan children, President Jokowi gives math quiz with bike prizes
- US Navy says Iran seized potential smuggling vessel in Persian Gulf
- Ryan Murphy threatens to sue WGA strike captain – The Hollywood Reporter
- ‘Hockey mom’ Katherine Henderson is eager to take on the challenge as Hockey Canada’s new leader