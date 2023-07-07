No shorts, heads covered: Jammu’s famous Mahakali temple introduces dress code





The famous management of the ‘Bawe Wali Mata’ temple in Jammu and Kashmir has introduced a dress code, urging visitors to dress ‘decently’, cover their heads and refrain from wearing shorts, miniskirts , ripped jeans and cropped pants on the scene. The dress code, a one-of-a-kind regulation in the city of Jammu, was found posted as a notice near the entrance to the famous Kali Temple located in the Bahu Fort area of ​​Jammu. The move follows similar moves by several temples in Nagpur, Radharani Temple in Barsana and Hanuman Dham in Shamli. Read also | Hanuman Temple in UP District imposes ‘dress code’ on worshipers The notice at ‘Bawe Wali Mata’ temple asks visitors to dress “decently” and cover their heads before entering the temple premises while also prohibiting half-pants, Bermuda shorts, miniskirts, night suits, ripped jeans and capri pants within the temple grounds. According to the notice written in Hindi, the management aims to maintain the sanctity of the shrine and seeks the cooperation of devotees to observe the dress code. Speaking to PTI about the move, Chief Priest Mahant Bitta said: “This is not an order. It is an advice. All devotees visiting the temple are asked to follow a certain discipline. People have recently turned the temple into a picnic spot.” The priest stressed the importance of following an appropriate and traditional dress code when entering the temple premises, saying that visitors should wear respectable attire and cover their heads as a sign of reverence. The temple management has posted several staff members at the gate to educate visitors on the dress code. “We have kept headdresses and longis at the gate for visitors. No one is required to wear them,” the chief priest said. Many worshipers said they were happy with the dress code and praised the temple authorities for the decision. Dhananjay Patil from Uttar Pradesh said devotees should religiously adhere to the dress code and cover their heads when visiting the temple. “It is good for the revival of Hindu samskaras and I welcome it,” he told PTI. Manmeet Kour, another visitor, also welcomed the decision and said it should be implemented in letter and spirit. The temple premises should not be treated as a picnic spot, she added. Several other worshipers also expressed their approval of the dress code and said wearing clean and proper clothes and covering the head was an integral part of the customs to be observed during temple visits and religious events. Brigadier RS ​​Langeh (Retired), Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Dharmarth Trust, told PTI that if other temples also want to impose similar dress codes, the matter should be discussed. “We have temples in Kashmir where a large number of foreigners come to visit daily and imposing a dress code will mean denying them the opportunity to visit,” he pointed out.

