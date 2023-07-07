Loewe SS24 claims Jonathan Anderson is the most important figure in menswear

The Loewe Spring/Summer 24 show showcases Jonathan Anderson’s penchant for creating collections that carry a contemporary sparkle through a fresh perspective.

Are we over-intellectualizing clothes? Depending on who, the answer varies, but the fact is that an item of clothing can be given different meanings and we (i.e. the fashion crowd and myself included) probably tend to read things . From the simple way clothes are matched to the tiniest details like where hands are placed when walking down a track, our eyes have been trained to find meaning in the most insignificant things. And that’s exactly what I’m doing here, but maybe it’s not that bad. Fashion should be fun, and that’s what I think the Loewe Spring/Summer 24 collection wants us to do to take us on a journey through their perspective game, and what a fun time it was.

This all sounds meta but maybe it’s really not that deep. While some designers are interested in coming up with ideas through clothing, some enjoy the process of making clothes and others do it for the pure happiness it brings. But of course no one can argue that ultimately fashion is a business and it’s about how much profit you can make from it. But as many designers struggle to find that sweet spot, Jonathan Anderson was apparently able to balance all of the above at Loewe.

Staged among three organic fountains by artist Lynda Benglis, the Loewe SS24 show chose different heights of each fountain for their show. Perhaps a visual manifestation of the perspective theme of how clothes would look from these different vantage points. Which then explains the elongated torsos of the pants whose waistband was pulled up high, as Anderson looked at the clothes through a fish-eye lens at ground level.

Currently in his reductionist era, Anderson is keen to keep it simple, but he still manages to pack the conceptual punch of an elaborate gaze through a sense of contemporary surrealism. Although simple in silhouette, her clothes stand out from the cashmere sweaters and coats typical of understated luxury. See the first look: a polo shirt and pants. Simple in essence, perhaps even perverse for a first outing because of its banality; turned askew through pants higher in the waist. The entire look was then doused in crystals that mimicked the shimmering surface of water when the light hits, because obviously summer sparkle makes the most sense.

The fluidity was not only present in the exhibition space, but also through the clothes. The tops were cut following the current trend where men happily shorten their shirts for better body proportions, a sign of how far the designers have come since they started breaking down gender binary walls, Anderson being one pioneering creators to lead this discussion. Plus, the jumpsuits and pants come with built-in shoes Loewes takes on the Panta shoe were done in strips of buttery leather, engulfing anyone in a chic, flowing ensemble.

Surrealism then took shape in the form of samples, including giant pins. Silk damask fabrics were glued to the front of the bodies, creating a look that resembled a life-size mood board, an apt description for Andersons collections. The tailoring was slim, with jackets adorning pockets that sat high on the chest. Wardrobe staples such as blue jeans, camel coats, argyle sweaters, cardigans, trench coats and striped shirts were infused with a sense of experimentation and whimsy by extrapolating familiar codes and injecting contemporary nuances.

Leather, the bread and butter of houses, was abundant among the accessory offerings. The bags were mostly made in luxurious suedes and leathers, in roomy tote bag and bucket bag styles. This season’s Puzzle Tote Following the origami construction of Anderson’s first hit bag for the brand, the Puzzle Bag gets the dazzling treatment in-line with the glitzy apparel. A sleek new bucket bag in suede debuted and stood out with its elegant shape and silver ball on the shoulder strap. We have already seen it worn by the creative director on his personal Instagram; a sign for you to save it on your wish list for the next season.

Anderson’s collections are a melting pot of ideas and experimentation. Concept takes precedence over commerciality for the designer, although he manages to straddle this line with expert ease. At Loewe, he’s in a designer’s paradise, with a team of expert craftsmen by his side to produce whatever he can imagine in extreme refinement, he’s essentially a kid in the most luxurious candy store. This collection sees him dissect the male wardrobe through a different perspective, a proposition of an alternate reality where all bodies are skinny; perhaps unrealistic, but immensely joyful to see what fashion can become when made for creativity.



