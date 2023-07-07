Hackett Data Reveals Payment Trends – Sourcing Journal

Last year, suppliers serving fashion businesses waited an average of 139 days to get paid, according to a new report.

It’s the worst number the Hackett Group, which authored the study, has documented since it began keeping records of these trends six years ago in 2017. At the time, it was 110 before rising to 114 the following year, falling back to 112 in 2019 and settling. to 109 days in a pandemic-hit 2020. However, Hackett intel shows that 2021 – the year when sellers had all the power, merchandise was notoriously hard to get and everyone was packing planes full of fashion – had the best payment trend ever, with companies in the apparel, footwear and textile industry who pay their suppliers’ invoices in just 103 days, according to István Bodó, director of the Hackett Group.

Fashion’s performance in 2022 marks “a significant deterioration from previous years,” Bodó said, noting that “the lower the number, the better for the organization.” These payment trends provide insight into a company’s cash conversion cycle and how effectively companies manage their money.

American companies now have nearly $1.9 trillion tied up in excess working capital, which means the value of their assets is much higher than their liabilities. That nearly $2 trillion pot includes $666 billion in bloated inventory, $665 billion in debt and $531 billion in receivables, according to the Hackett study. Top performers now collect from customers 42% (19 days) faster and hold 59% (41 days) less inventory, but take 52% (25 days) longer to pay suppliers, according to the data.

Many companies have tried to hoard cash during the pandemic by making suppliers wait a little longer to get a check in hand. Now most businesses across all industries pay their bills an average of five days faster, an 8% improvement, according to Hackett. The airline industry has been the best performer, paying in two days last year instead of four in 2021. In fact, Hackett said 2021 is the rare “triple crown” year where companies have improved the three measures of working capital management – receivables, payables and inventory.

But today, businesses are faced with inflation, rising costs, supply chain disruption and geopolitical unrest. This means vendors can’t afford to be lax with partners trying to game payments. They are right to push back against companies hoping to push back payments.

“When inflation is so high, having very long payment terms is not too beneficial to the seller,” said James Ancius, also a Hackett Group director. Selling on ’90-120 day’ terms leaves the supplier with little buying power in a hard-to-swallow inflation environment, which is why many are standing firm and reducing those numbers to reality, he said. declared.

On average, companies have 19% less cash on hand as a percentage of revenue, reversing the trend of cash hoarding in the pandemic era when companies rushed to consolidate operations and capitalize. indebted. And the worrying trend in payment performance is likely to worsen this year, with less supply chain finance credit available after the mini-banking crisis several months ago.

To be more competitive in the future, fashion companies should prioritize cash flow management to optimize their working capital, Bodó said.

And they can start by cutting out-of-control inventory to size after industry inventory rose 40% last year, when even the world’s Walmarts were stuck with so much slow stuff they resorted to. to billions of dollars in orders. . With the sector soaring across the industry, Ancius said, fashion showed a “significant deterioration in unpaid debts.”

So how can apparel, footwear and textile companies better manage their inventory?

They can start by investing in tools to manage inventory and optimize stock levels when consumer tastes change rapidly. The benefit of holding less inventory is having less stuff to clear, which is the easiest way to kill margins. Plus, selling at full price leads to faster turnover. And having more cash generally means businesses can pay their bills faster.