Kate Middleton twins with Ivanka Trump in a blue Beulah dress during a polo match





These two should start sharing wardrobes. Kate Middleton cheered on Prince William at a charity polo match in Windsor today as she wore a blue patterned summer dress, and it turns out her floral dress was once worn by Ivanka Trump. The Princess of Wales, 41, debuted a new dress from one of her favorite brands, Beulah, wearing the same $406 Sonia way which the former First Daughter, also 41, wore to a campaign event in 2020. The royal looked elegant in the blouson sleeve dress with a white floral design as she arrived at Guards Polo Club with husband Prince William, 41, who starred in today’s match. The Princess of Wales wore a floral dress from a brand loved by both the King and Ivanka Trump as she attended a charity polo match today. WireImage Ivanka Trump wore the same dress during her father’s 2020 election campaign. PA The princess walked with a friend while enjoying a sunny polo day. WireImage The couple shared a laugh before the game. Getty Images for TGI Sports Middleton paired her dress which is currently available for pre-order and shipping in November with old and new accessories, debuting a pair of tortoiseshell Finlay Sunglasses ($225) and Camilla Elphick tan slingback pumps ($295) as well as an antique Mulberry chain shoulder bag, Sezane bracelet, and Lenique Louis hoops. She enjoyed a glass of champagne while chatting with friends at the match, which is being held in aid of 11 charities supported by the Prince and Princess of Wales. As for Ivanka, she wore the same Beulah dress for a visit to a Tampa bakery while campaigning for her father Donald Trump ahead of the 2020 election, pairing it with a bead-trimmed seersucker face mask. . Middleton wore a Mulberry bag for today’s polo match. Samir Hussein/WireImage The Princess of Wales wore this Jenny Packham dress to a James Bond premiere in 2021 before Ivanka wore the same dress. Dave Benet/Getty Images The former presidential adviser sported the pale green dress for her daughter Arabella Kushner’s bat mitzvah. Ivanka Trump/Instagram For more Page Six style… This isn’t the first time the two have paired up over the years. Trump and the Middletons both own the same forest green Beulah dress, and they’ve worn a number of other identical (or very similar) outfits, including Jenny Packham’s sparkly dress that Ivanka modeled in turquoise for the bat. her daughter’s mitzvah after Middleton bore her. at the premiere of “No Time to Die” in 2021. Maybe one day they can swap style tips over afternoon tea.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://pagesix.com/2023/07/06/kate-middleton-twins-with-ivanka-trump-again-in-blue-beulah-dress-at-polo-match/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos