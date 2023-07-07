Anti-American fools attack 4th of July in brutal fashion

I celebrated the 4th of July this week with friends from all over the world.

There were native Americans, of course, but also friends from Singapore, Iraq, even Great Britain.

Watching the fireworks over the river, we raised a glass to this country that had brought us all together: a great opportunity to celebrate a great country.

Of course, not everyone thinks that.

I turned off social media that evening so I wouldn’t see the inevitable straining to pee during the show.

But I caught them later.

You’ve probably seen a few yourself.

There were the dumb companies, of course.

Ben & Jerrys continue their mission to be the world’s most boring (and worst) ice cream.

According to the company’s official narrative, the 4th of July is not a day of celebration, but rather a time to recognize that the United States exists on stolen indigenous lands and to pledge to return them.

If it’s stolen land, I’d like Ben & Jerrys to return some of their stolen cows.

Maybe the native owners can do a better job of keeping deadly weed killer out of their ice cream than Ben & Jerrys did?

And perhaps unlike Unilever, the parent company of Ben & Jerrys, Indigenous peoples won’t face allegations that they avoided millions of dollars in taxes.







Ben & Jerry’s tweet urging the US to return ‘indigenous lands’. Twitter / @benandjerrys

But the ice cream idiots were just doing what so many companies are doing now.

Distract from accusations of tax evasion and other nefarious activities by attacking systemic racism and America.

Other groups like the ACLU make their money insulting this country.

They raise money from Americans to tell Americans how terrible they are.

This week the group tweeted, Since the founding of nations, the fabric of American society has been woven with deeply racist policies that directly harm Black, Indigenous and other people of color. Happy 4th of July from the ACLU, everyone!

But of course, as is so often the case, it was the Democrats who hated America the best.

As usual, Rep. Cori Bush could be counted on to give everything the worst anti-American coating.

This fourth, she announced, the Declaration of Independence was written by slaveholders and did not recognize black people as human beings. Today is a great day to demand repairs now [black fist emoji]. I can’t wait to see Cori Bush try to collect reparations. If she takes a DNA test, she will most likely discover that her ancestors include slavers and slave owners, that is, people who bought and sold black Africans.

The anti-American idiots continued, like a group of automatons triggered by a central command. Representative Jamaal Bowman tweeted: This 4th of July we must remember that we stand on land stolen from enslaved Africans and recommit ourselves to the fight for freedom, equality and justice so that these ideals are accessible to all, not just to a privileged few. little. We are not free until everyone is truly free.







Cori Bush urged people to push for reparations on July 4. Bill Greenblatt/UPI/Shutterstock

I don’t care about equality

The banalities never stop.

Who are you supposed to return this stolen land to? Would you mind if they immediately covered it in casinos? Could it be social justice?

And what does being free even mean to Representative Bowman? It would seem that means until everyone is equal. Well, I have news for Bowman. That will never happen.

Personally, I don’t like equality very much.

Equality in the eyes of God is a central idea. Equality before the law is one of mankind’s greatest ideas, one of the greatest things America gives to its citizens.

Equal opportunity would be good, but right now, as always, the hierarchies are changing.

Today, anyone who can claim to have suffered (without actually having done so) is definitely at the top of this hierarchy.

But it’s so strange, and un-American, this idea that everyone should actually be equal.

You don’t expect it in sports, for example, so why expect it in economics?

Perhaps the awareness that they are part of a true elite is what makes some sports personalities behave so particularly rudely towards this country.

So much so that they spit on it.

Take WNBA player Natasha Cloud.

Here is what she said last week: Our country is trash in many ways and instead of using our resources to improve it, we continue to oppress the marginalized groups we have targeted since the beginning of time. Black/brown communities and LGBTQ+ man, we are too powerful to attack the issues separately yet.







Natasha Cloud called the United States “trash” in a tweet. PA

It’s a disease

Cloud can brag about being proudly gay and black, but she should also strive to be proudly literate at some point. And maybe learn a little more history.

Personally, I think if you had asked the Founding Fathers where they were on issues of trans, queer and non-binary people, they might have looked at you in a funny way.

Thomas Jefferson himself would have been perplexed.

But people like Cloud just don’t know what they’re talking about.

She just hopes she can enjoy the great wealth, opportunity, and fame that America has brought her while trashing the country.

It is a disease of our time, this one but one in which America now sadly leads the world.

Most countries in the world don’t have top politicians, profitable nonprofits, and sports stars who spit on the country that created and nurtured them.

Today, America remains the number one destination in the world for people wishing to leave their own country and improve their lives.

As my circle of friends proved the other night.

It’s a shame that some of the people who were born and raised here take America’s opportunities and freedoms the most for granted.

The rest of the world, I can assure them, does not.