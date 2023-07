We don’t tend to over-analyze social media trends

The men’s fashion weeks have just ended, and already the next shows are taking place with the haute couture week and the fashion week in Berlin. It’s time to ask retailers what their plans are for SS24. The first is Tiffany Hsu, Purchasing Director at Mytheresa. In this interview, the chief buyer reveals which pieces are currently popular at the Munich-based luxury fashion retailer, trends for the upcoming season and hot newcomers. What pieces are currently doing well at Mytheresa? Some of the popular pieces include Loewe logo denim and tank top, Bottega Veneta Sardine and Andiamo bag. Also, our exclusive styles from the Toteme travel collection and the Bottega Veneta oversized gold earrings. Summer is also slowly approaching. What developments emerge as a result? As the weather gets warmer, we have seen an increase in demand for resort products. Plus, sandals, sneakers, and sunglasses did really well for us, too. Have you just added new brands to your portfolio? To name a few: D’Accori, Roberta Einer and Taller Marmo, Knwls and Aya Muse. Aya Muse and Knwls add a distinctive touch, perfect for spicing up your resort wardrobe during the summer season. Additionally, we offer a range of exclusive Aya Muse styles on site. Mytheresa SS23 campaign with a look by Robert Einer. Image: Mytheresa What colors define summer? Brown and earth tones, along with golden accents, define the color palette for summer. What womenswear trends are you expecting for the upcoming season and beyond? We are seeing an increase in the aesthetic of casual fits, as well as the popularity of timeless yet statement-making pieces. For example, versatile long skirts that can be dressed up or down and solid cuts that offer a contemporary touch while remaining easy to wear. In addition, the focus is on clean lines and punchy silhouettes, favoring them over prints or colors. How do you react to very fast-paced micro-trends that emerge on social media like Tik Tok that are usually only around for a short time? It depends on the specific micro-trend, as not all micro-trends originate from social media, but they often amplify existing trends. We source items that are relevant to our savvy, sophisticated customers, whether or not they’re trending on social media. However, we continue to add freshness to our editing. Eye-catching products and fashion items that are fun usually suit us very well, as our customers like to have new and original pieces that are unexpected. But we don’t tend to over-analyze social media trends. This interview was conducted in writing.

