After months of speculation, the 46-year-old Uruguayan has confirmed she is leaving the French luxury brand after a tenure of just three years.

Gabriela Hearst, the creative director of Chlo, has announced that Shell will leave her post.

Hearsts spring/summer 2024 collection, to discover on Paris fashion week in September, will be his last.

After three years running Chlo alongside her eponymous brand, Hearst decided to focus on her own brand.

News of her departure was originally reported by WWD last month and Chlo has now confirmed the move. His successor has not yet been named.

Hearst shared a heartfelt statement expressing his gratitude and love for Chlo.

“It has been the greatest privilege to share my creative vision and add my voice to the story of Chlo, a remarkable home that I have always loved so much,” she wrote.

Hearst’s appointment as creative director of Chlo in December 2020 marked a significant moment in her career.

Despite the relatively short duration of her time at the French fashion house, she had a lasting impact. Under his leadership, Chlo became the first European luxury fashion house to receive B Corp status, reflecting its commitment to sustainability.

Hearst incorporated eco-friendly fabrics into collections, launched a resale program, and structured its collections around climate solutions.

Following in the footsteps of renowned designers like Stella McCartney, Karl Lagerfeld and Phoebe Philo, Hearst’s appointment also had historical significance.

She became the first female designer of multicultural heritage, hailing from Uruguay and the United States, to run a Paris fashion house.

Hearst also recently announced a collaboration with Angelina Jolie’s new business, Atelier Jolie.

The collection will primarily feature evening wear, using dead stock and low-impact materials, while showcasing the work of the artisans involved.

Changes at the top

As Gabriela Hearst bids farewell to Chlo, her departure marks the end of an era characterized by a visionary approach to fashion, sustainability and social responsibility.

This comes as the fashion industry is experiencing a wave of change, as evidenced by the recent exodus of creative directors from various high-profile fashion houses.

Last December, Raf Simons closed his own label for a role as co-creative director at Prada and, in April, Tom Ford has left his eponymous fashion brand for a film career.

Also in December, Alessandro Michele left Gucci and was replaced by Sabato De Sarno.

The anticipation for its debut collection, due to be presented in Milan in September, is already building, with fashion enthusiasts eagerly awaiting the direction the brand will take.

The fashion landscape is also witnessing the departure of other notable creative directors, such as Jeremy Scott of Moschino. He left the quirky brand in March.

These frequent changes not only shape individual brands, but also reflect the current state of the industry and its trajectory.

The fashion industry is constantly changing, and as veteran fashion executive Julie Gilhart pointed out to Vanity Fair, “Fashion always reminds us that nothing is forever and that our business thrives on to change”.

The appointments of De Sarno and Pharrell Williams as Creative Directors at Gucci and Louis Vuitton for men, respectively, illustrate the diversity of candidates considered for these prestigious positions.

De Sarno brings years of experience at Valentino, Dolce & Gabbana and Prada, while Williams, known for his music career and Billionaire Boys Club streetwear brand, offers a different perspective.

Running the helm of a major fashion brand is now more demanding than ever, with designers juggling multiple collections, celebrity appearances and social media pressures.

Additionally, many consumers are increasingly turning to smaller, emerging labels that prioritize ethical production and sustainability. This has forced luxury design houses to rethink their approach in an increasingly climate-conscious world.