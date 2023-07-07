New guide helps fashion brands take meaningful, measurable action to protect nature



Posted 58 minutes ago. About 6 minutes to read.



Picture: Fashion Pact member Zegna’s summer 2024 show | Zegna

The report provides a critical introduction for the fashion, textile and apparel industry to setting measurable, science-based targets for nature; and will serve as a model for other industries to follow suit.

A historical report of the University of Cambridge Sustainability Leadership Institute (ICFTU), THE fashion pact And International custody describes how the fashion, textile and apparel industry can implement early science goals for nature.

Launched during the recent World Fashion Summit

In Copenhagen, Raising Ambition for Nature: An Introduction to the First Nature Science Goals for the Fashion, Apparel and Textile Sector

is part of a two-year project called Transforming the fashion industry with naturefinanced by the Global Environment Facility. It provides an essential introduction to the fashion, textile and apparel industry on how to set measurable nature goals.

The authors, in collaboration with the Network of Science-Based Goals (SBTN) And Textile Exchangehope their work will serve as a model for other industries to take meaningful action for nature.

We are delighted to have been able to work with the Fashion Pact and Conservation International to develop the first-ever guide to SBTN goals for a specific industry and how they might be implemented, says Eliot Whittington, Chief Systems Change Officer at CISL. This primer offers the fashion industry clear guidance on what it needs to make an essential tool for one of the industries most dependent and engaged with natural systems. We hope this will pave the way for a transformation of the fashion, textile and apparel industry and that other sectors will soon follow.

Textile production accounts for 10% of global carbon emissions, according to the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe

(UNECE) and is extremely dependent on nature for raw materials and water.

Overall, the US$1.5 trillion per year

industry plays an important role in the loss of nature of cotton, leather and polyester production to the impact of paper packaging on forestry. Scientists also believe that 35 percent

of the microplastics found in the oceans can be traced to textiles, making them the biggest source of microplastic pollution. The sector has also experienced unprecedented growth in recent decades, with the production of clothing

double

between 2000 and 2014. It is planned to reach 2 trillion US dollars

per year by 2027, meaning impacts and dependencies on nature will only increase, further underscoring the need for industry action.

As awareness of the critical role of biodiversity and the enormous risks for businesses and the economy to continue destroying it has grown in recent years, a number of tools and technologies have emerged to help businesses to understand and manage their impacts on the natural world; but there had not yet been standardization. Released in May, SBTN’s new science-based goals for nature complement existing science-based climate goals by empowering businesses to take comprehensive action to address their impacts in the face of mounting environmental and social crises. Upon release, 17 global companies, including luxury fashion houses

Dry

And LVMH pledged to be among the first to set science-based targets for nature before the end of this year.

Launched by the French President Emmanuel Macron At G7 Summit in 2019, The Fashion Pact represents a third of the global fashion industry and is committed to mitigating the impact of climate change, restoring biodiversity and protecting the oceans. The initiative brings together CEOs and senior leaders to accelerate joint action across the value chain.

Through the SBTN program, companies now have the opportunity to align their biodiversity strategies with the latest available science and guidelines, says H&M CEO and Fashion Pact co-chair Helena Helmersson. As part of the pilot project, we will continue to provide industry-wide input into the development of SBTN guidelines to reduce the impact of our entire sector, and we hope this work will inspire many more to follow. The Fashion Pact will continue to play an important role in drawing attention to challenges where we can come together and accelerating change in the industry.

The report includes an introduction to science-based targets for nature, an illustrative case study with guidance to show how targets are calculated and set, and actions companies can take now to address nature loss.

Textile Exchange welcomes the publication of this report, to provide much-needed guidance on how businesses in our industry can get started with science-based goals for nature,” says Beth Jensen, Climate Impact+ Director at Textile Exchange. “This report complements the next

Biodiversity landscape analysis report which is also a collaboration between Textile Exchange, The Fashion Pact and Conservation International and will provide a point of reference on the fundamental concepts and frameworks of biodiversity and what they really mean for our industry. Between these two reports, brands and other industry players will be equipped with first tips to start integrating biodiversity into their strategies.

Increase ambition for nature outlines actions businesses can take now to help tackle practices that harm nature, including:

Amid an ecological crisis, it’s more vital than ever for companies to shift to regenerative business models that value, protect and restore nature, says Paul Polman, entrepreneur, co-president and co-founder of The Fashion Pact. It is time for the fashion, textile and apparel industry to play its part in building a positive economy for nature; and CEOs and companies that move early will reap the benefits, as will their investors. This primer sheds light on the path to setting measurable biodiversity targets and taking the steps necessary to achieve them.”