29 Best Early Amazon Prime Day Clothing Deals of 2023

Let’s be honest here: the first Amazon Prime Day apparel deals aren’t even really Prime Day deals. We’re still days away from the big deal in question (it kicks off July 11, FYI), but do you really need a Bezos-sanctioned sale to get a good deal? No, you don’t. You see, the deals aren’t tied to holidays or end-of-season blowouts, although there are plenty of those around right now too. Luckily, scoring your dream come-up is no longer the exclusive domain of highly specific and totally arbitrary shopping events, you just need to know where to look.

What is the first day?

For a deep dive into everything you need to know about Prime Day, check out this explainer. But if you’re short on time, here’s the gist: Amazon Prime Day is a one-time sale in a blue moon filled with savings on everything from electronics and homewares to kitchenware to apparel and, finally, , pretty much anything you can think of.

When is the first day?

This year, Prime Day falls on July 11 and 12. Mark your calendars and watch this space, we’ll be updating our coverage all week.

If you don’t know where to look, relax: your friends at GQ Recommends aren’t going to sit around and leave you dry. So, in anticipation of the big day, we’ve been probing every corner of the hypermarket in search of these legendary first Amazon Prime Day apparel deals. And you know what? We’ve found a surprising amount of them, from sleek automatic watches to summer-ready huaraches to lightweight linen shirts and more. You could totally wait for the real Amazon Prime Day, but when the deals are this juicy, why wait?

