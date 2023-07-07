Fashion
Sydney Sweeney shines in photos from Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week with Noah Centino
Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week shines a little brighter thanks to Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney. On Tuesday, July 4, the actor attended the Giorgio Armani Priv Fall/Winter 2023/2024 presentation in a dazzling black sequined long-sleeve dress that could light up the Eiffel Tower. She accessorized her look with subtle rings to accentuate her neutral manicure and dangling diamond earrings. While her accessories may have been understated, Sydney opted for a full glam makeup look with glossy white eyeshadow and a bold red lip.
The actor’s support for the Giorgio Armani brand goes beyond just attending presentations and slaying a dress from the luxury brand. In early 2023, she announced that she was the new face of Armani Beauty’s next fragrance, My Way. On January 3, she took to Instagram to announce the new partnership. “I couldn’t be more excited and proud to be the new face of @armanibeauty MY WAY perfume. I can’t wait to share more of this campaign, it has truly been one of the most beautiful experiences filled with adventure and joy. friends #armanibeauty #ArmaniMyWay #IAmWhatILive,” she wrote.
As well as checking out Armani’s upcoming looks for the upcoming fall/winter season, Sydney posed for photos alongside longtime Netflix heartthrob Noah Centino.
She also waved and blew kisses to fans eagerly anticipating her arrival outside the venue.
Whether she’s sitting front row or on a red carpet, Sydney Sweeney is always dressed to impress. If you want to recreate her dazzling look on a budget, scroll down for the dupes.
High Neck Sequin Mermaid Evening Dress
Long Sleeve Deep V-Neck Sequin Maxi Cocktail Dress
Sequin wrap dress
Cream Lip Stain Liquid Lipstick
matte lipstick
Atomic Shake Longwear Liquid Lipstick
