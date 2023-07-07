Sydney Sweeney shines in photos from Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week with Noah Centino





Stephane Cardinale – Corbis – Getty Images “Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commissions or revenue on certain articles through these links.” Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week shines a little brighter thanks to Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney. On Tuesday, July 4, the actor attended the Giorgio Armani Priv Fall/Winter 2023/2024 presentation in a dazzling black sequined long-sleeve dress that could light up the Eiffel Tower. She accessorized her look with subtle rings to accentuate her neutral manicure and dangling diamond earrings. While her accessories may have been understated, Sydney opted for a full glam makeup look with glossy white eyeshadow and a bold red lip. Stephane Cardinale – Corbis – Getty Images The actor’s support for the Giorgio Armani brand goes beyond just attending presentations and slaying a dress from the luxury brand. In early 2023, she announced that she was the new face of Armani Beauty’s next fragrance, My Way. On January 3, she took to Instagram to announce the new partnership. “I couldn’t be more excited and proud to be the new face of @armanibeauty MY WAY perfume. I can’t wait to share more of this campaign, it has truly been one of the most beautiful experiences filled with adventure and joy. friends #armanibeauty #ArmaniMyWay #IAmWhatILive,” she wrote. As well as checking out Armani’s upcoming looks for the upcoming fall/winter season, Sydney posed for photos alongside longtime Netflix heartthrob Noah Centino. Pascal Le Segretain – Getty Images She also waved and blew kisses to fans eagerly anticipating her arrival outside the venue. Arnold Jerocki – Getty Images Whether she’s sitting front row or on a red carpet, Sydney Sweeney is always dressed to impress. If you want to recreate her dazzling look on a budget, scroll down for the dupes. High Neck Sequin Mermaid Evening Dress buy now buy now High Neck Sequin Mermaid Evening Dress $55.99 ” data-src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/FVSNTfmlI8klpWtDQYX9xw–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTEyOTQ-/https://media.zenfs.com/en/seventeen_632/3afd6383659c517096bea 3a2259aca5f”/> buy now High Neck Sequin Mermaid Evening Dress $55.99 ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/FVSNTfmlI8klpWtDQYX9xw–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTEyOTQ-/https://media.zenfs.com/en/seventeen_632/3afd6383659c517096bea3 a2259aca5f” class=”caas – img”/> buy now High Neck Sequin Mermaid Evening Dress $55.99 Long Sleeve Deep V-Neck Sequin Maxi Cocktail Dress buy now buy now Long Sleeve Deep V-Neck Sequin Maxi Cocktail Dress $56.89 ” data-src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/xmWPD.tvC0dIu1OLNRefxg–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTI3MjQ-/https://media.zenfs.com/en/seventeen_632/5eb0943d069a4994d045 f825ca4200c0″ / > buy now Long Sleeve Deep V-Neck Sequin Maxi Cocktail Dress $56.89 ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/xmWPD.tvC0dIu1OLNRefxg–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTI3MjQ-/https://media.zenfs.com/en/seventeen_632/5eb0943d069a4994d045f 825ca4200c0″ class= “caas-img”/> buy now Long Sleeve Deep V-Neck Sequin Maxi Cocktail Dress $56.89 Sequin wrap dress buy now buy now Sequin wrap dress $74.99 hm.com ” data-src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/xr4xuRqISuxSObllh2_7dw–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTE0NDA-/https://media.zenfs.com/en/seventeen_632/a7ec65247b371aa286400 f98f378de36″/> buy now Sequin wrap dress $74.99 hm.com ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/xr4xuRqISuxSObllh2_7dw–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTE0NDA-/https://media.zenfs.com/en/seventeen_632/a7ec65247b371aa286400f 98f378de36″ class=”caas – img”/> Cream Lip Stain Liquid Lipstick buy now buy now Cream Lip Stain Liquid Lipstick $15.00 sephora.com ” data-src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/rgTcBCLxo5r3J6VKjPmKbA–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTk2MA–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/seventeen_632/c87a495a73015e8524 e1630a073da0c2″/ > buy now Cream Lip Stain Liquid Lipstick $15.00 sephora.com ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/rgTcBCLxo5r3J6VKjPmKbA–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTk2MA–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/seventeen_632/c87a495a73015e8524e 1630a073da0c2″ class=” caas -img”/> buy now Cream Lip Stain Liquid Lipstick $15.00 sephora.com matte lipstick buy now buy now matte lipstick $19.00 ulta.com ” data-src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/.H4RByvWXA_akFikCOlSXQ–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTEwNzU-/https://media.zenfs.com/en/seventeen_632/466a4f9de1131373a8cbaf 5727623fe8″/ > buy now matte lipstick $19.00 ulta.com ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/.H4RByvWXA_akFikCOlSXQ–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTEwNzU-/https://media.zenfs.com/en/seventeen_632/466a4f9de1131373a8cbaf5 727623fe8″ class=” caas -img”/> buy now matte lipstick $19.00 ulta.com Atomic Shake Longwear Liquid Lipstick buy now buy now Atomic Shake Longwear Liquid Lipstick $26.00 sephora.com ” data-src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/D0HTJlmvnVM9W3TWwYIi3g–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTk2MA–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/seventeen_632/95bee31f5d2efc1a32cfe 2de0c5949c5″/ > buy now Atomic Shake Longwear Liquid Lipstick $26.00 sephora.com ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/D0HTJlmvnVM9W3TWwYIi3g–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTk2MA–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/seventeen_632/95bee31f5d2efc1a32cfe2 de0c5949c5″ class=” caas -img”/> buy now Atomic Shake Longwear Liquid Lipstick $26.00 sephora.com You might also like

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yahoo.com/lifestyle/sydney-sweeney-shines-paris-haute-151700184.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos