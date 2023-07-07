Fashion
The best of fashion for Wimbledon 2023
Wimbledon 2023 is underway. Not only is the competition intense, but so are the clothing choices of the players who will take center stage. Brands like Nike, Adidas, EleVen and Fila unveiled their latest collections, showcasing sustainable manufacturing, traditional sewing techniques and modern twists.
Marija Zivlak from Women’s Tennis Blog will explore captivating tennis sets that will make a lasting impression on and off the court.
THE latest Nike London collection takes great pride in its manufacturing approach which excludes UV treatments, bleaching and water-intensive processes, while maintaining the cleanest shade of white.
THE Nike London Slam Dress And Nike London Slam Tank Top are both racerback styles that combine different mesh fabrics, including open-hole layers for maximum breathability. THE Nike London Slam Skirt has a pleated silhouette, accentuated by an asymmetrical hem. It features a comfortable mesh elastic waistband and includes convenient built-in shorts with a pocket located on the right side.
New Nike tennis shoes, like this one Model NikeCourt Zoom NXTfeature green accents and a reference to the exact height of the Wimbledon grass (8mm).
Adidas draws inspiration from techniques and fabrics cherished by London tailors, including pleated and seersucker textiles, celebrating the region’s rich heritage. The collection also incorporates innovative technology for increased pattern efficiency in specific pieces, a tailoring technique designed to minimize fabric waste. Crisp lime and refreshing lemon accents infuse a pop of color on crisp white garments.
THE Adidas Lawn Dress Pro and the Adidas Lawn Y-Tank Pro feature visuals inspired by heraldry and grid designs found in tennis, such as rackets, nets and court line shapes.
THE Adidas Lawn Pleat Skirt Pro adopts simple pleating, a folding technique that not only gathers the fabric and holds it in place, but also provides extra space for optimal comfort. This stylish skirt comes with complementary compression shorts, featuring a sophisticated jacquard texture and stylish side panels with handy bullet pockets.
Five-time Wimbledon champion Venus Williams has created a special collection for his return to the Grand Slam. The EleVen capsule perfectly combines the timeless all-white dress code with a modern touch of elevated active fashion. The designs feature foil details and leopard lace. Among the outfit options, the American tennis legend could choose this one Dress EleVen Play Hard which can be superimposed with the EleVen Play Hard Jacket.
Fila sponsored WTA players will wear the White Line collection which includes three top options, two skorts and a dress. This promotional image of Barbora Krejcikova highlights the White Line Racerback Tank Topdesigned with breathable mesh fabric at the back yoke and armholes for better ventilation, and the Asymmetrical skorta wrap-style silhouette with asymmetrical pleats.
Shelby Rogers model it White pleated dress, with breathable mesh panels at armholes and pleated hem. It includes matching ball shorts and incorporates odor and moisture-wicking technologies.
The expectation for thrilling matches and fashion statements on the pitch continues to rise. With brands like Nike, Adidas, EleVen and Fila offering innovative designs and unique interpretations, tennis sets are sure to have a lasting impact at Wimbledon this year.
