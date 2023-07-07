Kate Middleton wears a sky blue summer dress for a day at the polo





The summer season is well and truly underway in the UK, with events like Royal Ascot and Wimbledon attracting fans in droves. Polo matches are always a highlight, and yesterday the Prince and Princess of Wales attended the Audi-supported Royal Charity Polo Cup in Windsor, where William was playing and Kate was on hand to present the awards to the winning team (which happened to be at William). The Princess chose the perfect summer dress for a sunny day at the Guards Polo Club at Flemish Farm, wearing a print dress Beulah London cornflower blue with soft balloon sleeves. She paired her dress with a matching one a brand that is particularly favorite of hers nude Camilla Elphick pumps, golden hoops and a matching bracelet. She finished her look with a pair of Finlay Tortoiseshell Sunglasses. Samir Hussein//Getty Images HENRY NICHOLLS//Getty Images play icon The triangle icon that indicates to play She wore her hair loose, swapping out her usual bouncy blow-dry for something more sleek and relaxed. The royal was seen enjoying a glass of champagne and cheering on her husband from the sidelines as he played. Max Mom/Indigo//Getty Images Max Mom/Indigo//Getty Images When the games were over, Kate congratulated the winning team, presenting the prizes to her husband and teammates. Max Mom/Indigo//Getty Images Max Mom/Indigo//Getty Images The annual Royal Charity Polo Cup also includes a silent auction, and this year has raised over $1 million for a range of charities important to the Prince and Princess of Wales, such as Centrepoint, which helps homeless youth, and service cry text support. Other guests included actor and Audi ambassador Sam Claflin and jockey Frankie Dettori, while Kate was also accompanied by Princess Anne’s son Peter Phillips. Actor Sam Claflin arriving in his Audi David M. Bennett // Getty Images Frankie Dettori and the Princess of Wales Karwai Tang // Getty Images

