Canada Goose just unveiled its first sneakers for modern explorers – Robb Report





Canada Goose enters new territory with his shoes. The multi-billion dollar Canadian brand, which is best known for its high-quality parkas, has just unveiled its first pair of sneakers for “modern city dwellers and explorers”. The move comes about two years after the brand made its footwear debut with two pairs of premium winter boots. Dubbed the Glacier Trail, the new high-performance kicks can be worn across arctic tundra, the nippy streets of the Big Apple and beyond. Suitable for all genders, the versatile design will come in high and low-top variants to appeal to all kinds of sneakerheads. Crafted from a mix of premium suede and leather, the lightweight shoe will come in neutral hues including black, beige and white, with detailing in bolder seasonal colors like Sundial Orange and OzoneBlue. The brand’s iconic badge is proudly displayed on the upper, naturally. Interestingly, the multi-directional tread and heel flare were both inspired by the maple leaf featured on this logo. The Glacier Trail Sneaker ($450) in White and Sundial Orange. Canada Goose Performance and protection are the real deal, of course. A protective rubberized leather shell on the outside combined with a breathable HDry inner membrane will help protect your feet from the elements, while a breathable microfiber lining with temperature regulating properties will keep them dry. Other hike-ready features include a heel stabilizer that will keep you stable on rough terrain and a cushioned EVA midsole that will provide extra support in harsh environments. To top it off, the 360 ​​degree lacing system and stretch collar will keep your ankles comfortable and secure. (High tops also include a zipper for a customizable fit and added comfort, depending on the brand.) The Glacier Trail Sneaker High ($550) in black and tan. Canada Goose You can buy the new Canada Goose Glacier Trail sneaker from the brand website and select outlets nationwide beginning July 18. Kicks will also be available through Shopbop and Saks. The low tops are $450, while the highs are $550. Canada Goose loafers next?

