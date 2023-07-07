Why even celebrity kids even have stylists now | Fashion

FFor most parents, dressing their newborn involves thinking about whether they will be too hot or too cold, whether the clothes are easy to put on (think zippers, not snaps) and whether they are made of a material that can withstand a little backflow. .

Celebrities have a lot more to contemplate, however, with branding discussions starting long before the weaning process and branding deals even occurring. from the design.

More recently however, some celebrities seem to be shaping the actual image of their children, with famous names such as Kim Kardashian, Beyonc and Serena Williams enlisting professional stylists to dress their children. The mush stains are out, the designer logos are there.

Celebrities have been very aware for some time that their children can almost be an extension of their brand, says entertainment writer Katie Rosseinsky. Many celebrities are probably aware that the parenting market is a huge business opportunity and well-turned children can be the best advertisement for a potential children’s clothing or lifestyle brand.

In February, Rihanna made headlines around the world when it was revealed that her grandson had his own personal stylist for a photo shoot with British vogue notable because he only wore one coat in most shots.

Last week, Naomi Campbell announced the arrival of her second child on instagram with a photo of her son wearing white pajamas and a matching hat. In the legend? A credit to fashion designer Rodney Burns.

Serena Williams and daughter Olympia at a 2019 fashion show for her namesake line. Photography: Stephen Lovekin/Rex/Shutterstock

For Gen Alpha Hollywoods (those born between 2010 and 2025), a front-row, red-carpet life is normalized and almost mandatory, judging by the number of A-lister babies now being pushed rather than hidden from the spotlight. They are children embodying the term baby nepo, even though as real babies they are unaware of its existence.

North West, the 10-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, has hers TikTok Accountwhere she posts videos of herself dancing and doing her skincare routine (using her mom’s own brand, naturally).

In real life, the brand’s optics are even higher. In July 2022, Kim Kardashian and North met Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour at the Jean Paul Gaultier haute couture show in Paris. Kim, whose longtime stylist is Danielle Levi, wore a pinstripe dress and North was in a complementary version, both specially created by show guest designer Olivier Rousteing.

Many of these stylists find themselves acquiring a new client when their celebrity clients welcome a baby. She was Serena Williams’ stylist, Kesha McLeod, who started styling months-old daughter Olympia, a 2017 tennis champion, for her parents’ wedding. Since then, mother and daughter have appeared wearing similar attire in Super Bowl and Stuart Weitzman shoe ads. For the King Richard movie premiere in 2021, McLeod dressed them as matching black jumpsuits by British designer David Koma. A year later, for Williams Final Tournament, Nike has created matching sparkling outfits for them. Rousteing, who runs French fashion house Balmain, also created matching looks for the duo for a vacation in Paris.

Elsewhere, Harper, the 11-year-old daughter of David and Victoria Beckham, regularly wears tailored versions of her mother’s ready-to-wear line to sit front row at her biannual fashion shows.

Harper Beckham, second from right, with dad David and Vogues Anna Wintour at a fashion show in 2020. Photography: Darren Gerrish/WireImage

In Hollywood, this kind of mini-me bandage is clickbait guaranteed. The designers are eager to oblige, knowing it will spark endless media coverage and potentially a viral social media moment ultimately leading to more sales and brand awareness.

If kids are a key part of a celebrity brand, it makes sense that they think about how those kids are perceived, or even prepare them for a similar career in the spotlight, Rosseinsky says.