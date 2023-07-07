TeamTake: Folio for Men on Threads





It’s been about a day since the newcomer to the Threads block went live, and we wouldn’t blame you if your screen time increased by 100% in the 24 or so hours. While Mark Zuckerberg’s first tweet in over 10 years aimed at Elon Musk might be considered a jab, the Threads throw is certainly one of many good hooks from Zuckerberg to come (does that mean their fight? in a cage will really take place?). Zuckerberg triumphantly proclaimed that 30 million users have signed up for Threads, and while there was no credibility, a badge on your Instagram profile showed how many accounts before you had joined the new social media platform. . What is Threads? Threads, launched by Instagram, owned by Meta Platforms, Inc., is a text chat app launched as a direct rival to Twitter. Essentially, it allows users to post posts that can be liked, commented on, reposted, and shared. Visually, Threads shares an uncanny resemblance to Twitter’s interface, prompting Elon Musks to quickly counter a lawsuit. Beyond that, there are a few notable differences. For example, Threads allows posts up to 500 characters compared to Twitter’s 280 and 25,000 tweets for unpaid and paid users, respectively. As for images, Twitter limits it to four while Threads takes inspiration from Instagram’s current structure of 10 images per post.

If you’ve ever wondered why you see weird accounts and memes on your home interface, it’s because it’s based on Instagram’s algorithm and there’s no way to fix it. sort for now. Hashtags currently don’t work (we didn’t know if that would change in the future), nor is there a search function. In other words, it’s still the Wild West for Threads until there’s more clarity on how its UI and all that technical stuff will play out in the future. In the meantime, here’s what the Mens Folio team thinks of Threads and a compilation of the funniest reactions to date. Izwan Abdullah, Group Creative Director

I can’t believe it’s not Twitter!

Asaph Low, editor

When people ask me how Threads works.



Charmaine Tan, Associate Digital and Lifestyle Editor

It can go two ways. Will there also be #stanthreads? Bryan Goh, Grooming Manager

Waiting for tickets to watch Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg’s next cage fight in the flesh.

Manfred Lu, Associate Fashion Editor

The point of Twitter now is that it’s actually about memes and not seeing your friends’ personal updates. Discussions kill the atmosphere a bit here.

Cheryl Ong, Editorial Assistant

Let’s play a game called spot the difference. Sadiq Shah, Editorial Assistant

Me when I saw everyone jump on this app for the first time:

