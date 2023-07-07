Fast food fashion is in full swing with Panera swimwear and Rao handbags

Comment this story Comment

Imagine the following: It’s a bright summer Sunday, and the air is cool and warm. You decide to go swimming. You grab your towel, your sunglasses, your Pizza Hut bucket hat and your Arbys Beefy Aloha swimsuit, stamped with a Hawaiian shirt design and images of beef and cheddar sandwich fast food chains. Your Taco Bell x Crocs slides are waiting for you at the door, along with your deluxe Raos Homemade sauce jar purse. Later, you’ll trade it in for your sandwich-sized Panera BAGuette bag for a night out on the town.

Taco Bell and Pizza Hut may not be cutting edge. But these products, most of which were created this spring and summer, represent a growing trend among fast-food franchises and other food brands trying to market their products to a consumer base moved by the kinds of flashy fashion gadgets that are primed for potential internet virality.

These types of products, as ridiculous as they sound, are likely consolidating a lot of things happening in culture right now, said Monica Sklar, a fashion, pop culture and merchandising expert at the University of Georgia. These include an overwhelming commitment to fandom in pop culture, a desire for frivolity amid deepening global crises, and a growing obsession with all things camp, a trend started by the 2019 Met Gala.

Although the trend among franchises selling unexpected merchandise has been strong for several years, Arbys has started giving sweatshirts printed with high definition images of its deli meats in 2017, for example, it only got stronger in the pandemic era, as food brands tried to become part of their customers’ new daily routines.

I wonder if part of the strategy is, okay, if people aren’t interacting from places, what would it mean for them to take our products somewhere else? People don’t take these things lightly when planning them, said Marcia Chatelain, a Georgetown University professor and author of Franchise: The Golden Arches in Black America.

More than serving as a testament to the quality of food sold by chain restaurants, the popularity of these products, many of which sell out within days or hours, is a testament to the kind of relationships people are building with their well-known food franchises and brands. -loved.

What’s interesting about fast food is that much of its appeal to consumers is about everything but the food: it’s the advertising. These are the experiences that relate to it, Chatelain said.

Restaurants such as Panera, which adapt their brand image to convey an image of comfort at home, recognize this. The brand’s Swim Soups line, which offers matching swimwear inspired by the flavors of Panera soup, was born from the belief that true Panera lovers and soup gurus, those who love hot soup even in summer , would like to diffuse their affinity for the restaurant on their body too. We were thinking about how to connect even deeper into the lives of our customers and somehow recognize the love they have for the brand and for some of our experiences and products, said Drayton Martin, Vice President of building the Paneras brand.

Representatives for Arbys cited a similar philosophy. Last year, the restaurant brought out a smoked bourbon which Arbys Chief Marketing Officer Rita Patel said is a great way to bring the brand to life not only through our food products, but also to be embedded in the culture in a way that allows Arbys to get out of his comfort zone where we can make a connection with the brand. In recent years, Arbys has also released French fries vodka, meat-flavored clothing, and a 10-gallon felt hat.

This isn’t the first time food brands have cut their teeth on fashion. You don’t have to look any further than the Campbell’s soup can dress of the mid-1960s. The Souper dress, eventually mass-produced by Campbells Soup, originally required people to buy dozens of cans of soup to make their fashionable paper dress in the style of paintings at home. ‘Andy Warhol. Sklar said it’s possible to draw a direct connection between Supper and today’s sandwich-print swimsuits.

Chatelain also referenced ’80s Coca-Cola brand sweatshirts. Boutique-y and high-end, these limited-edition garments have become their own classic. I think what we’re seeing now is just a larger catalog of those items, she said. And I think with the distribution channels that are now available to us, more people can do that. More companies can do this with lower overhead.

In a way, the extent of this trend that has attracted participation from brands as diverse as everyday Arbys to city socialites Raos Homemade could only be possible in the age of the internet.

The rise of the influencer economy on social media has allowed brands to leverage the online presence of individuals to do their advertising work for them. All food brands have to do is sell a product that social media users are enthusiastic enough to buy and display to their followers. It’s no different from when product placement became very common in sitcoms and all that, Sklar said. We’re the TV show now, instead of Friends being the TV show. Did product placement for each of them, and yet paid for it instead of getting paid. It’s rude, but it’s understandable. It’s not new.

This type of advertising finds its power in its simple visibility. It’s all super visual. It’s all recognizable in a thumb roll, Sklar added. People have about a microsecond of attention, and they’re scrolling, and you have to be able to have an ad that [works] fast.

But the internet has also facilitated the kinds of communities that this food franchise merchandising thrives on. Platforms such as Twitter and TikTok encourage debates over the best fry or the best pasta sauce, allowing online communities to coalesce around their interests as a marker of identity. Entire fandoms can form around the Arbys 10-Gallon Hat, and those fandoms can go offline through branded merchandise.

The Internet also boosts virality in other ways. Take the Paneras BAGuette for example: Released in January, the bag appealed to a community of fashion fans on TikTok whose interests fell somewhere between camp absurdity and archival Y2K fashion. Modeled after the Fendi mini bags of the early years, Paneras’ foray into Gen Z fashion sold out all three times it was stocked. The second time around, it sold out in 90 seconds, according to Martin. The third time, it only took a few hours.

Speaking of a product like the Arbys Beefy Aloha Swimsuit, Sklar said it’s ridiculous, but also a talking point. It’s campy and lighthearted and fandom and silly, and it’s part of fashion merchandising that reflects the cultural vibe.

Society is polarized, she added. It’s dark, it’s so tragic that it’s almost a pendulum in the other direction for people to have something, a certain frivolity.

But while frivolity may appeal to consumers, the role of clothing as a form of marketing for businesses is clear: we’re not trying to become a clothing brand or a fashion brand. We were happy it was an add-on for us, but our bread and butter is literally bread and butter, said Paneras Martin, citing how the newly created Panera boutique is bringing attention to the franchise.

And in a fashion environment that tries to accommodate the environmental concerns of fast fashion, trendy products consumed for the sheer pleasure of consumption, a marketing strategy that relies on restaurant loyalists and non-loyalists alike buying limited edition novelty items might not be a sustainable one.

My personal opinion is that it’s probably a lot of cultural things, whether it’s fandom or camp or trying to get away from the darkness of Trump’s life and the pandemic and everything, but I think they were just getting more product, Sklar said. It’s just marketing campaigns, using TikTok, using influencers, like everything. It’s just more shit.