Pooja Hegde’s ruched white bodycon dress with floral appliqués creates the most elegant kind of monochrome magic

A wardrobe is incomplete without crisp white bodycon dresses and it was recently that Pooja Hegde gave this fashion favorite silhouette her approval. The actress is no stranger to head-turning style moments and she did it again in a semi-sheer white dress. From the figure-hugging cut to the sleek strappy style, her outfit was fabulous. It seems like just the start of Pooja Monsoon and we are already loving it. The floral appliqué on the dress added a style quotient to it. The actress kept it minimal with tinted makeup and wavy tresses. Isn’t this the perfect way to make a fashion statement this season?

The star is not new to making fashion statements every time she dresses up. Recently, she put her own stylish spin on the classic black silhouette in a figure-hugging number. With a cutout neckline and a monochrome pattern, her choice was timeless.

From giving us a style lesson in classics to changing them up with bold cutouts, Hegde can absolutely take the fashion sphere by storm. Her love for a statement piece was quite evident when she adorned a fiery red cutout dress that came with the most flattering cut. The thigh high side slit added the right amount of oomph to the look.

