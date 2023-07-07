Secure the bag: Sinners Gucci deal drives fashion revolution at Wimbledon | Fashion

These days, most sporting events have their own podium. The Premier League has its team bus stride to the locker room, and the NBA its tunnel fashion.

At Wimbledon, it’s the walk from the hall to the court. But when Jannik Sinner, the 21-year-old Italian and male number 8, emerged from the tunnel carrying a leather-trimmed canvas duffel bag covered in the Guccis GG monogram, something seemed different.

Could it be that Wimbledon’s all-white, logo-lite rules creep has been knocked down by a 6-foot-2 redhead who has yet to win a Grand Slam title?

The Grand Slams have rigid rules. No sweatshirts, even during the warm-up. Want to wear your own lawn shoes? You must submit a pair 90 days before you go to court. But no more so than at the All England Club, where, surprisingly, 2023 is the first year that women are allowed to wear dark colored shorts in case they have their period. Otherwise, the all-white rule is largely respected.

The amount of work it took to get that bag out on center court was really something, says Hikmat Mohammed, editor of Womens Wear Daily. But haute couture finds a way to adapt to everything. I imagine Gucci saw the sports giants Nike and Adidas and how they got offers, and thought, why not give it a try?

This, says Mohammed, was partly due to the Emma Raducanu effect: I imagine the big brands all sat down when Emma started signing [as brand ambassador] to Dior and Tiffany in 2021.

Emma Raducanu has signed brand ambassador contracts with Dior and Tiffany. Photography: Darren Gerrish/WireImage

Ever since Ren Lacoste introduced the logo polo shirt in the 1920s, players have pushed the stylistic limits of more traditional games. Arthur Ashe opted for graphic tops and oversized sunglasses in the late 1970s. John McEnroe wore his Sergio Tacchini microshorts with a headband a decade later. Andre Agassi was so attached to his colorful kit that he refused to play at Wimbledon from 1988 to 1990 because of the all-white rules.

Sinner, who became a Gucci ambassador last year, has rarely pushed the envelope on the court, preferring white as a rule. But according to the Italian brand, this bag was the first time a high-end luxury luggage was presented on a court.

As BBC commentator James Burridge said during the Sinners’ game against Quentin Halys on Friday: He’s become the talk of the locker room, a style icon. The fact that the bag then remains at the edge of the pitch for several hours is also a practical promotion for the brand.

John McEnroe wearing Sergio Tacchini designer clothes during the men’s final at Wimbledon in 1980. Photograph: Eamonn McCabe/The Guardian

Stuart Brumfitt, editor of tennis magazine Bagel, thinks this setback for men’s tennis is inevitable as new goalkeepers he has Carlos Alcaraz and Holger Rune alongside Sinner begin to displace Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer.

Tennis players have always had this fashion association, but it’s not talked about in the same way as, say, footballers, says Brumfitt.

I think a lot of that comes down to their engagement on social media and their openness at press conferences. You see a return of character players. There’s a pressure on them to become personalities, and their clothes are tied to that.

There’s also competition from newer games including pickleball and padel, Brumfitt says, with fashion brands such as Varley and Staud offering pickleball apparel. Tennis reacted: Danish clothing line Ganni collaborated with tennis brand Prince, and Slazenger with men’s brand Percival.