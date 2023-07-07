4-H members perform in the Platte County Fair fashion show

JASMINE JACKSON The Columbus Telegram
Coming down the makeshift track in the upstairs club room of Ag Park last Wednesday, there were no ordinary 4-H members. They were both models and designers together. The 4-H Public Fashion Show was held on July 5 at the Platte County Fair, and 20 children and teens participated.
The event featured a variety of handmade, collected and assembled works. Kicking off the show was Fantastic 4-Hers’ Adelle Kinnison.
Kinnison teamed an outfit she called “much needed for the fair,” which involved a pair of jeans, a pink shirt, tan boots and a silver studded belt buckle. The category she entered was Consumer Management.
“I learn about clothing prices and how to find a good pair of jeans,” Kinnison said. “My advice to anyone looking for a good pair is to always look at the size and start with what you already have.”
Kinnison’s accolades included Grand Champion Citizenship, Grand Champion Consumer Management Fashion Show, and Grand Champion Consumer Management.
Another interesting pair came from sisters Lindy and Whitney Schmidt, with the latter admitting she’s “trying to beat” her sister. Whitney has been in 4-H for 10 years, and this is her last year of involvement before heading off to college.
She noted how her busy schedule played a role in her choice of design, which featured a knee-length floral green and white dress.
“I made the same dress as last year, which was pretty easy,” Whitney said. “I just made a few changes though, the shorter sleeves and took some front pieces to do the back pieces. I really like the princess style of the outfit.”
Lindy took on something new when she chose to make her black and white polka dot romper, noting her need for a “nice and warm summer outfit”.
“First I had to make the top, which required a lot of tearing. Then I made the bottom and the pockets, sewed everything together, then put on the elastic, that which was the hardest part,” Lindy said. “The rubber band was small and very twisted. I stayed up until midnight one day to finish it.”
The fashion show also included the work of Dandy Bakers member Delaney Cheloha. Cheloha designed a red and white polka dot dress, inspired by the 1960s.
“I’ve always been into vintage fashion, and once I found a 60s design at Joann, I fell in love with it. The dress took me about a week, and I love everything” , Cheloha said.
Cheloha has received the Grand Champion Middle Fashion Show Award, the Reserve Champion Consumer Management Award, and the Reserve Champion Consumer Management Fashion Show.
Children’s drawings from the bands Northern Lites, Silver Star and Growing Clovers were also featured. Outfits weren’t the only item featured, pillows and pillowcases were featured as well.
4-H outreach assistant Kimberly Johnson said she thought the show went well. Johnson helps kids and teens prepare for the show by hosting a fashion show workshop earlier in the year, noting how the show provides new opportunities for attendees.
“The fashion show helps them build confidence, and it’s a great opportunity for kids to show off their hard work with their clothes and even experience modeling,” Johnson said.
The fashion show has been an opportunity for 4-H members for more than 40 years, said Sheila Hoppe, 4-H youth and development manager. Hoppe said the show also encourages students to step out of their comfort zone.
“They try something they wouldn’t necessarily have learned in school,” Hoppe said, “and some even find their spark in something they didn’t know they were interested in.”
With this year’s Platte County 4-H fashion show over, Johnson concluded that most members will design again now or could wait until winter to prepare for next year’s show.