



American fashion has come a long way since 1973, when the legendaryBattle of VersaillesThe benefit fashion show forced the French to recognize for the first time that the United States even had serious design talent. The Battle of Versailles shifted the attention of the ready-to-wear industry to couture in an effort to raise funds to restore the historic palace. This week again, the president of the CFDAThom Browneput American fashion and tailoring back on the map in Paris, this time with its Couture Week debut. The designer took over the Opra Garnier in dramatic fashion, filling its seats with 2,000 cardboard cutouts dressed in his signature gray suit as sensitive attendees sat on stage. There they witnessed a signature evolution of Brownes as his sitters embarked on a journey through an imaginary train station, depicting travellers, bells, pigeons, gargoyles and, for the finale, a bride triumphant. Along the way, the gray flannel suit evolved from a kilt and blazer ensemble to something more : trompe-l’oeil skirt suits affixed to voluminous bell-shaped wool coats, miniskirts and coats. evening embellished with extravagant beadwork, and oversized double-breasted blazers with nautical embroidery and brocade.

This year, however, reality encroaches on the fantasy of Paris Couture Week. The city is lit indemonstrations and protestsafter local police shot and killed a 17-year-old over the weekend. On the heels ofmen’s fashion week, which ended on June 25, the city had just broken the impasse caused by 43 shows and 38 presentations, as well as conflicting diplomatic and sporting events. While the Couture Weeks’ organizing body, the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode, seeks to give attendees plenty of time to travel between the city center and more distant locations like Versailles and Chantilly, there is even had whispers to add an extra day. Browne spent two decades establishing and running her eponymous label and getting her start in couture in the form of Met Gala commissions before diving into Couture Week. I wanted people to know me for what I do starting with sewing and concept ideas, and telling you the story, he saidFashion Show. I was just doing what I do, but elevating it to a level worth showing off this week.

