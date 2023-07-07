



Architecture and fashion: YSL at the Neue Nationalgalerie by Mies van der Rohe and the scenography by AMO/OMA for Prada

Saint Laurent Mens Summer 24 at the new National Gallery by Mies van der Rohe. Image courtesy of Saint Laurent Architecture and fashion share an interesting interplay in shaping cultural expressions and identities. Both disciplines can become vectors of creativity at different levels. Architecture is often described as the third skin of humans, while clothing represents the second skin, highlighting a somewhat similar functionality of protecting the body while allowing for self-expression and individuality. The relationship between architecture and fashion can also be seen in shared design principles, such as form, proportion, human scale and materiality. More than just a setting for fashion shows, architecture can help set the mood, become a source of inspiration and direct movement in space. Collaborations between architects and fashion houses, such as the renowned partnership between OMA/AMO and Prada, further blur the lines between the two disciplines, demonstrating the myriad interconnections between the two creative fields. + 15 Read on to discover some of the shows presented this year that illustrate the interplay between architecture and fashion. Related article AMO designs a transformative scenography for the Prada Fall/Winter 2023 show Saint Laurent Mens Summer 24 at the new National Gallery by Mies van der Rohe Anthony Vaccarello’s new collection for Saint Laurent was presented at the Neue Nationalgalerie in Berlin, one of the most representative works of Ludwig Mies van der Rohe and recently renovated by David Chipperfield. The exhibition goes beyond simply using the gallery as a backdrop; it is inspired by its clean lines and the unexpected lightness of its construction. Consequently, the silhouettes presented remain clean while displaying a streamlined elegance, aiming to recreate the timelessness of the architecture that feels as new today as when it opened in 1968. Saint Laurent Mens Summer 24 at the new National Gallery by Mies van der Rohe. Image courtesy of Saint Laurent Saint Laurent Mens Summer 24 at the new National Gallery by Mies van der Rohe. Image courtesy of Saint Laurent OMA/AMO reinvents the space for the Prada SS24 men’s show OMA – Prada SS2024 Menswear Fashion Show. Picture Agostino Osio AMO, the research and design arm of OMA, reimagined the Deposito space at Fondazione Prada in Milan for the Pradas Spring/Summer 2024 men’s show. Similar to last year’s show which featured a kinetic ceiling, AMO designed a space that changes as the show progresses. This time, liquid partitions began to flow from the 3.3 meter high suspended ceiling. OMA – Prada SS2024 Menswear Fashion Show. Picture Agostino Osio As the models paraded down the runway, a cascading stream of green organic liquid began to drip from the ceiling, forming flowing walls between the audience and the models. The translucent walls also altered the otherwise barren image of the Deposito, clad in perforated metal panels. The clinical aesthetics of the room have been amplified by the uniform lighting and the perimeter ring of the sky panels. OMA – Prada SS2024 Menswear Fashion Show. Image Agostino Osio and Alberto Moncada, courtesy OMA and Prada Jerry Lorenzo’s Fear of God presented its first runway show at the Hollywood Bowl The appearance of the Hollywood Bowl in the years 1980-2003. Alan Light image via Wikipedia under CC BY 2.0 license Hollywood Bowl, the outdoor theater originally designed by Lloyd Wright, son of architect Frank Lloyd Wright, is recognized today as one of California’s finest concert halls. It was also the location chosen for Jerry Lorenzo’s first show for his contemporary fashion brand Fear of God. It was the second fashion event to take place at the Bowl in 30 years, following the Calvin Klein runway in 1993. The scenography included a large-scale aerial structure projecting images of clouds as models strutted across the track.

