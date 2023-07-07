Amy Hart looks elegant in a pretty black dress

Amy Hart cut an elegant figure in a pretty black dress as she attended the Wizard of Oz press party at the London Palladium on Thursday night.

The Love Island star, 30, who welcomed son Stanley with beau Sam Rason in March, looked in high spirits as he posed with his partner.

She added inches to her frame in a pair of gold metallic heels and packed her things in a simple cream bag.

Amy wore her blonde tresses pulled halfway up and opted for a pop of makeup for the outing.

Next to her, Sam looked dapper in a light blue shirt and black slacks which he paired with white trainers.

The TV personality flashed her gorgeous smile for the cameras as she posed on the event’s red carpet.

It comes after Amy showed off her bikini body before and after pregnancy snaps on Instagram last month.

The mother-of-one explained that she was ready to get back to exercising and eating healthy.

Speaking to her story, she shared a snap from before she was waiting for him as she posed in a black two-piece.

Amy shared how she booked her first comeback session at the gym saying she wanted to look like she did on the comeback by 2024.

She wrote in the caption: “I booked my big comeback at @davidlloydworthing on June 1. This was me at the end of the lockdown when I had eaten very well and trained regularly. Hope be somewhere near that by September 2024.’

The next story was a recent snap as she posed in a neon pink ensemble as she shared more about her action plan.

She wrote: ‘But I’m also aware that I’m older, had a baby, don’t have unlimited time to work out and like to go out for good food and drink. fine wine.

“So I’m going to be kind to myself while cooking healthy, balanced meals, moving my body, and still enjoying life to the fullest!”

It came after Amy took to her Instagram Stories to reveal her boyfriend Sam had been rushed to hospital.

The blonde beauty said he ‘cut off her head’ after hitting her against a door.

Amy explained that she took advantage of the bank holiday before the couple were forced to find a babysitter and rush for treatment at Worthing Hospital.

Penning: “I was halfway through planning a tapas extravaganza for the holidays…Stanley was sleeping, Sam was sorting stuff out for the tip…

“When he came in and said he cut his head off on the door.

“My parents are still away, so luckily my aunt swung into action and came over to sit with Stanley, so we’re here for the next few hours.”

She then shared an update with her fans by filming a short video from the waiting room.

Makeup-free with her messy hair, she said: ‘When we had to leave I was in my pajamas with a mask over my hair so I look awful.

“We have been transferred from A&E to the emergency treatment center – I think Sam is about to see someone.

“He’s fine, he just has a huge gash on his head, I liked moving him around.”

Fortunately, Sam was treated and sent home with Amy, later sharing a photo of him cuddling their son on the sofa.

Image caption: ‘Home now with a stuck head’

It came after Amy was praised last month for her outspoken approach to post-baby dressing after sharing a trial outfit Instagram post.

The reality star took to Instagram in April to share a look at her postpartum wardrobe choices — with incredible candor about less flattering options.

One outfit in particular drew both laughs and praise from fans as Amy tried on a white playsuit that she struggled to button – while sharing a clip of the undone one-piece with the buttons stretched across his chest.

In the caption of the photo, Amy wrote: “First comeback clearly not as confident as me but it’s a work in progress!” Sam won’t be able to resist me in outfit 3. links and explanations on the stories! #zara #zarahaul #keepordelete #zarafashion #springfashion.’

Fans wrote below, “Thank you for including #3 and keeping it real!” Love number 2 on you… You look beautiful Amy! I love that you included the 3rd. We all have those moments! The second dress is so beautiful x…