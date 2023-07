US retailer Buckle posts net sales of $108 million in June 2023

The Buckle, Inc, a major fashion retailer, reported lower net sales in June 2023. Net sales for the fiscal 5-week month ended July 1, 2023 decreased 1.8% from 110 million dollars to $108 million. . Comparable store net sales also decreased by 2.4% in June 2023, compared to the same period a year earlier.

The retailer also reported a decline in year-to-date same-store net sales for the 22-week period ending July 1, 2023. This figure shows a 7.3% drop in net sales for this period. 22 weeks tax. down 6.5%, from $513.4 million to $480.2 million.

Despite the general downward trend, the men’s segment of the business saw a slight increase in total sales for the 5-week fiscal period ending July 1, 2023. These sales were up 1% over the same period of the previous year. Men’s merchandise accounted for 59% of total sales for the month, up from 57% last year, with prices up about 5%, the company said in a press release.

However, women’s sales for the same 5-week period declined, decreasing by 6.5%. Women’s items accounted for approximately 41% of total sales, compared to 43% the previous year. Price levels in the women’s sector saw a slight increase of around 1.5%.

In the accessories and footwear categories, the former saw their sales increase by 5% while the latter experienced a drop of 10% compared to the same period last year. Accessories prices rose 7.5% and footwear prices rose 10.0% for the month.

Currently, Buckle operates 440 retail stores in 42 states, a slight decrease from 441 stores in the same number of states as of July 6, 2022.

Fibre2Fashion (DP) Press Office