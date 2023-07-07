The best men’s hats for summer





The smell of the holidays is officially in the air, and with the onset of summer comes the resolute sun, demanding its due diligence in the dress department. One accessory that proves to be a worthy opponent of this relentless glare is the classic summer hat. An ideal summer hat combines utility and fashion, providing sun protection while adding a distinctive touch to your outfit. Here we dive into the world of men’s hats, distinguishing between caps, panama hats, fedoras, bucket hats and more, while understanding the importance of materials and features that cater to sun protection. A cap, in its laid-back glory, can tip an outfit into the casual-sporty zone faster than you can say “home run.” Meanwhile, a woven straw Panama hat, whose wide brim recalls Ecuadorian artisans and idyllic beach getaways, is like wearing on vacation. Fedoras, with their scooped crowns and dramatic brims, offer a dose of old-world glamour. Bobs, once strictly reserved for anglers, have now definitely dropped anchor in the land of street style. On the fabric side, cotton twill reigns supreme thanks to its robust and breathable weave, ideal for sunny days. Linen, the unassuming hero of the textile world, weighs heavily in the realm of breathability, while valiantly fighting wrinkles. And when it comes to extra features, look for hats with UPF and UV protection, water resistance, or ventilation for an extra touch of comfort. Ready to tip your hat to the sun? Let’s move on to the crème de la crème of this season’s headgear. Subscribe to the Observers Lifestyle newsletter All featured products are independently selected by Observer’s editors. When you purchase something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission which supports our work. The best summer hats for men These are the best men’s caps and headwear to wear this summer, including straw sun hats, brimmed hats and more. Predict. Bode Waled Bucket Hat in Cotton Blend Exuding vintage charm, the Bode Waled Cotton-Blend Bucket Hat, inspired by the brand founder Emily’s grandfather’s Yale reunion hat, features a bold contrast of mint and black. Crafted in a female-run New York factory, this stylish hat seamlessly blends heritage and modernity, providing a chic and engaging accessory for your summer collection. $375, shop now

Acne Studios. Acne Studios Micro Face Patch Baseball Cap In the marriage of the sporty and the stylish, Acne Studios presents its baseball cap with six panels, testimony of a minimalist design. Its unique striped pattern, micro-face logo patch, and adjustable buckle closure seal the deal for comfortable all-day wear, while protecting your face from scratches.harmful UV rays. $160, shop now

Crankshaft. Vilebrequin Unisex Linen Bucket Hat Featuring a high-quality cotton twill construction and the iconic sea turtle embroidery, Vilebrequin’s beach-inspired cap ensures you have a smooth transition from the boardwalk to the beach. The adjustable tab is just the icing on the cake of this lavishly designed headgear, and this style of hat is also packable. $95, shop now

Museum of Peace and Tranquility. Museum Of Peace & Quiet Classic Hat Want serenity in your summer outfit? Look no further than the classic Museum Of Peace & Quiet hat. With its durable cotton twill and minimalist design, it’s a charming and effortless addition to any sunny men’s clothing ensemble. $75, shop now

They plain. Loro Piana linen baseball cap For those looking for a high-end accessory, the Loro Piana linen baseball cap is a nod to sporty styles with a touch of luxury. The wrinkle-resistant linen fabric (which has natural moisture-wicking and quick-drying properties) and subtle brand logo embroidery make this cap your summer darling. $475, shop now

Filson. Packer Filson Summer Hat The Filson Summer Packer hat is your perfect companion for sunny adventures. Made from a lightweight, water-repellent fabric offering UPF50+ protection, this wide-brimmed sun hat protects you from the sun without weighing you down. Its compact design allows for easy storage (it’s fully collapsible, but won’t lose its chic aesthetic) and the ventilation eyelets enhance comfort for optimal airflow, making it a practical summer essential. but elegant. $85, shop now

Frescobol Carioca. Frescobol Carioca Hat Rafael Panama Steeped in tradition and timeless elegance, the Rafael de Frescobol Carioca Panama hat is a real gem. Hand woven by skilled Ecuadorian artisans, the hat is made from high quality toquilla straw, providing a lightweight and breathable accessory for the warmer months. Adorned with an elegant gray grosgrain ribbon, this straw hat is a shining example of the brand’s commitment to craftsmanship and luxurious detailing. $265, shop now

Rick Owens x Champion. Rick Owens + Champion Embroidered Logo Knit Bucket Hat Where fashion-forward aesthetics meet sporting heritage, the Rick Owens and Champion bucket hat stands tall. Breathable mesh material and co-branded embroidery fuse cutting-edge design with practical wearability. $140, shop now

Snow peak. Takibi Snow Peak canvas hat Lovingly crafted from canvas, this exceptional headgear is given a flame retardant treatment by Kanecaron, an innovative, flame retardant acrylic. Designed with an aesthetic six-panel construction and an inviting round brim, this hat demonstrates Snow Peak’s dedication to durability and distinctive style. $84.95, Buy Now

Jacquemus. Jacquemus Le Bob Artichoke Bucket Hat Fashion-forward and chic, this black bucket hat from Jacquemus adds a touch of Parisian sophistication to your summer outfit. Crafted from breathable cotton, it features an adjustable drawstring chin strap and frayed edges for an edgy look. Its simple yet elegant design, inspired by a boonie hat, is flexible but not too floppy, making it a versatile accessory that transitions easily from beachwear to street style. $140, shop now

Lingonberry. Huckberry Waxed Canvas 6-Panel Hat The Huckberry Waxed Canvas 6-Panel Hat is an homage to American casual wear. Crafted from sturdy waxed canvas with a cotton twill headband, this hat is your durable adventure gear and suave accessory in a neat package. $44, shop now

Banks. Banks Journal Nishi Cap With the Nishi Bucket Hat, Banks Journal offers a mix of function and style that would be at home on beaches and city streets. Opt for this cotton-canvas number on hot summer days for an infusion of coastal cool. $45, shop now

Stetson. Stetson Premium Outdoor Protective Cap Practical and sporty, the Stetson Outdoor Baseball Cap ensures you stay protected from the elements, including the sun’s rays. Made from polyamide nylon, this cap features a two-tone design and offers mosquito repellent, antibacterial and odor destroying features, in other words, the ultimate shield for summer adventures outdoors… and with SPF, all the sun burns. $60, shop now

JW Anderson. JW Anderson baseball cap with anchor logo This baseball cap from JW Anderson exudes understated luxury. Its design features an anchor logo embroidery on the center front and an adjustable closure, creating a stylish and contemporary summer accessory. With its curved brim and breathable eyelets at the crown, this cap promises cool, comfortable wear all day long. $165, shop now

Zegna. Zegna beige linen baseball cap The Zegna beige linen baseball cap combines style and comfort for a refined summer accessory. This lightweight, breathable cap is lined with the same fine natural material, keeping you cool during the warmer months. The metallic Zegna logo and 232 Road Brand Mark add the finishing touch to this lightweight accessory. $490, shop now

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://observer.com/2023/07/best-mens-hats-summer/

