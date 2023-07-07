Fashion
Critics Say I Have No Curves – But This Skims Dress Transforms My Figure
Critics Say I Don’t Have a Round Butt – But This Skims Dress Transforms My Figure
A woman has gone viral after showing off the power of a Skims dress to achieve an hourglass figure fast.
Grace Morris, 21, from Seattle, has amassed 917,000 followers on TikTok where she shares lifestyle clips and beauty tips.
And in her most recent viral video, she tookICT Tacto hit back at critics who said she had no curves in her figure.
The video, captioned “Little Corner Baby,” shows her hourglass figure in the figure-hugging dress.
The clip, which garnered over 48,000 likes, showed off the dress from all angles.
Influencer Grace Morris, 21, from Seattle wowed viewers with her figure in the viral Skims dress
The influencer wowed viewers in the $84 ‘Fits Everybody Corded Lace’ dress in the petal hue
The influencer wowed viewers in the $84 'Fits Everybody Corded Lace' dress in the petal hue.
The lifestyle content creator chose the viral dress from Skim, the shapewear brand co-founded by Kim Kardashian.
At the start of the video, viewers saw Grace sitting in the pink dress.
She told viewers, “I would love to film a video of da** in that Skims dress feeling like an hourglass when I stand up but stare when I sit down.”
She quickly sits up and down, showing the impressive effects of figure dress.
But, Grace says she sees the dramatic effect of the dress when she turns around.
She points to the back of the dress saying, ‘But here’s the secret okay?
“Someone told me I had no ass, but wait!” and reiterates the caption of the video ‘It just takes a little angle baby. Just a little angel’
Viewers flocked to compliment Grace on her looks.
Viewers flocked to compliment Grace on her looks, with some saying she was ‘literally goals’ and another adding she was ‘perfect’
One of them said: “Stop, you are perfect”.
A third person commented: ‘Your body is so perfect, literally, goals’
A fourth person said: ‘It must be nice to be the gods favourite’
Others expressed shock for the person who insulted Grace’s figure in the first place: ‘Who said that??? Uhmmmm are they blind???’
Another person said, “Who in the h*** told you that g.”
|
