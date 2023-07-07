How young athletic stars are setting fashion trends

After Noah Lyles became a professional athlete in the summer of 2016, straight out of high school, he was bored.

He and his younger brother, Josephus, both signed with Adidas and moved to the Orlando area to train with trainer Lance Brauman. They were the newest additions to the training squad, aged only 19 and 18, in a group of older athletes well advanced in their professional careers.

Freed from school responsibilities, the brothers used their newfound free time to do what many teenagers do: hang out at the local mall.

The mall here is separated into two parts, says Noah. On one side, all the normal stores and on the other, all the luxury stores. The brothers often window-shopped in upscale boutiques, including AllSaints, a British high fashion brand.

I remember looking at one of the t-shirts and it was like $300, he said. And I thought, $300 for a t-shirt? No, I’m good This was my first introduction to love, the next level of shopping.

Turn expression into obsession

Soon Lyles learned that fashion could be a way to express himself and realized he had the money to do it. He started customizing his outfits according to his mood, finding his style and building his wardrobe.

If I want to be the gothic punk-rock e-boy, I can find an outfit that has that vibe, Lyles says. If I want to be the super preppy kid, I have tons of these clothes. If I want to be the , loose genre outfit, you know, I’ve got it all. All I want to be at that moment or what I feel is what I can put on.

Lyle’s interest in clothing became an integral part of his identity and value as an athlete. He has his own personal buyers with direct links to European fashion houses. He works with stylists to perfect his looks. In 2021, he is invited to the Met Gala. Her outfits are loud, but elegant.

Noah Lyles methodically chooses the pieces for his outfits, like this Yves Saint Laurent bomber jacket. Courtesy of Maya Bruney

This year, Lyles organized a series of pre-meeting fashion shows before some of the biggest matches in the world. But as great as Lyle’s athletic pedigree is, he still feels like he’s waiting for the rest of the sport to catch on. His meetings, which he arranges with his agent, Mark Wetmore, have only been official a few times. Many athletes, he says, worry about the lack of structure.

But with growing pressure for professional athletes to build their personal brand, more and more athletes are using their personal style to reach large audiences.

A changing tide

Gen Z loves fit checks. The rise of social media, especially Instagram and TikTok, has introduced a visual element to athletics that didn’t exist as well in other generations. A Survey 2022 conducted by Business of Fashion revealed that Americans between the ages of 12 and 25 like to spend money on fashion [more] than any other category of entertainment. The generation ranked Instagram and TikTok as the two most important social media platforms for fashion inspiration.

Some athletes realize that fast times and medals are not enough to build a personal brand in track and field. Cooper Tearethe 23-year-old defending national 1,500 meters champion believes a culture shift is underway.

I think it’s kind of like that exodus out of the older generation of athletics where it’s just athletics based, he says. Now we kind of blur those lines and we go into the mainstream and we see people having success and growing their brands through what they do off the track.

ShaCarri Richardson attended the 2021 Met Gala (known as fashion’s biggest night) with Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton. Jeff Kravitz // Getty Images

World Athletics, the international governing body for athletics, is also beginning to recognize the influence of clothing on social media. This year they worked with Maya Bruney, the person behind the booming Instagram account Follow and adaptto help showcase the outfits of the biggest sports stars.

An accomplished athlete herself (Bruney was European junior champion in the 200 meters in 2017), the 25-year-old is now solely focused on creating content and growing her account. She photographs the athletes before the competitions and posts them on the Track and Fits and World Athletics Instagram accounts, detailing the brands people wear. She also features them in her digital magazine, and the messages often have little to do with athletics itself.

I don’t care how you play, Bruney said. I just care what you wear.

JuVaughn Harrison was the first athlete to grace the cover of Bruneys Magazine. At the Florence Diamond League meet in June, the 24-year-old Olympian in the long jump and high jump wore a Chrome Hearts t-shirt, matching Denim Tears x Bstroy denim jacket and purple Amiri Skel sneakers and white.

I always wear an outfit everywhere I go, says Harrison. It’s my only rule of thumb. I always have to have an outfit in my bag, just in case I have to go somewhere.

Harrison says he likes walk-ins, but he and others have recognized some logistical issues. For one thing, many athletics venues don’t have changing rooms, so some athletes are often relegated to changing into competition gear in the washroom.

No one wants to wear really nice clothes and go and stand in a bathroom stall to take their designer off. [clothes]said Harrison.

JuVaughn Harrison wears a Denim Tears jacket ahead of the 2023 Florence Diamond League tie. Courtesy of Maya Bruney

Rethinking the traditional sponsorship model

Another opportunity to hang up or, depending on who you ask are sponsors. Top track and field athletes are usually funded by shoe companies, such as Adidas (Lyles), Nike (Teare) and Puma (Harrison). As part of these contracts, athletes are required to wear their sponsors’ clothes during competitions and many public appearances, but off the track they have a little more creative freedom.

As long as they’re not wearing competing brands, athletes are generally free to express themselves, which Bruney sees as an asset. She says cultivating an image outside of traditionally sports-related brands is crucial to building a personal brand.

I think as track athletes, sometimes we rank ourselves a bit based on how we perform,” Bruney says. And what if you get injured? What happens if you have a bad run? You have nothing to post [on social media].

Brand collaborations are a way to straddle the line between sponsor obligations and personal style preferences. Companies like Nike and Adidas regularly partner with designer brands like Gucci or Louis Vuitton to reach multiple audiences.

Teare, who trains with the Bowerman Track Club, sometimes wakes up early to find out about the latest Nike collaborations through their elite athlete portal. He keeps a close eye on streetwear brands like Supreme and Stssy. When I was at altitude, training, and the rest of the day was spent recovering, I spent all day looking for this stuff, he says.

Even jewelry can be an opportunity for new sponsorships since sports brands don’t usually make similar products. At the 2021 US Olympic trials, hurdler Christina Clemons wore Doritos earrings during her races, that went viral. After qualifying for the Olympics, Doritos sent her a personalized bag with her face on it and she became a official partner with the brand of tortilla chips.

Christina Clemons wore Doritos bag earrings during the race that qualified her for the Tokyo Olympics. patrick smith // Getty Images

Get everyone on board

Compared to sprinters and jumpers who have successfully incorporated fashion into their personal brands, Teare thinks distance runners lag behind. One reason, he says, is that distance runners tend to carefully gauge their physical and mental energy before a big race. So, they might not be willing to spend time showing off their outfits. It’s hard to have fun with [your style] when you have 10,000 meters of racing ahead, he says.

Lyles acknowledges that sprinters and jumpers led the way, but he’s open to anyone who joins in on the fun. He and his agent look forward to working with governing bodies like the USATF to make pre-race fashion walks an official part of competition programs. And he’s certainly open to including more distance runners.

As soon as I know someone is interested, I’m ready to recruit quickly, he says. Like whenever someone says, Yeah, I’m interested. Cool, keep me posted. I will prepare you.