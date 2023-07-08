Anyway… Here’s Where To Find Keke Palmer’s Stunning See-Through Dress





Keke Palmer/Instagram “Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commissions or revenue on certain articles through these links.” Keke Palmer is no stranger to a killer look, but this week one of her ensembles captured the public’s attention like never before. On a night out to attend the Ushers Vegas residency, Ms. Keke donned a gorgeous see-through dress. While yes, some members of his entourage had their own *thoughts* about the fit (insert eye roll here), they can go whine in the corner elsewhere. Because I think it’s time we discussed the objective truth of the matter: This $1,600 Givenchy Dress absolutely kills. And if you’re (understandably) looking to emulate the Kekes vibe for a fun gig or night out on the town, then you, my friend, have come to the right place. I’ve found similar dresses at a more affordable pricein case you’re not quite on Keke Keep a Job Palmers budget reserved and occupied (Me). So whether you’re planning on being taken on stage by Usher in Vegas or just trying to rock a sexy see-through dress for fun, like the hot mom you are, read on! The dress The mesh mock=neck piece is the main event of this outfit, and the long sleeves are absolutely *chefs kiss*. Here are a few different options to help you recreate the Kekes look. High Neck Sheer Mesh Bodycon Dress For Women buy now buy now High Neck Sheer Mesh Bodycon Dress For Women $19.99 amazon.com ” data-src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/uBHyS08xp5a5e43SskmU4Q–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTg3Mw–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/cosmopolitan_438/46728a67d7badb110a 8b148da4dda462″/ > buy now High Neck Sheer Mesh Bodycon Dress For Women $19.99 amazon.com ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/uBHyS08xp5a5e43SskmU4Q–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTg3Mw–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/cosmopolitan_438/46728a67d7badb110a 8b148da4dda462″ class=” caas -img”/> buy now High Neck Sheer Mesh Bodycon Dress For Women $19.99 amazon.com Women’s Sheer Mesh Long Sleeve High Neck Dress buy now buy now Women’s Sheer Mesh Long Sleeve High Neck Dress $25.99 amazon.com ” data-src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/9SF8KIIhh.VN1k5gJae.oQ–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTEyNzk-/https://media.zenfs.com/en/cosmopolitan_438/d9f73bb0635f1a739 6aa362aabbe4baa”/> buy now Women’s Sheer Mesh Long Sleeve High Neck Dress $25.99 amazon.com ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/9SF8KIIhh.VN1k5gJae.oQ–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTEyNzk-/https://media.zenfs.com/en/cosmopolitan_438/d9f73bb0635f1a7396 aa 362aabbe4baa” class=”caas-img”/> buy now Women’s Sheer Mesh Long Sleeve High Neck Dress $25.99 amazon.com Women’s Long Sleeve Stand Collar Mesh Dress buy now buy now Women’s Long Sleeve Stand Collar Mesh Dress $23.99 amazon.com ” data-src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/exPrUZRNTUKxnc7EAtxJvw–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTEyNzk-/https://media.zenfs.com/en/cosmopolitan_438/508383446842f0a096 1 35f1252ab02f4″/> buy now Women’s Long Sleeve Stand Collar Mesh Dress $23.99 amazon.com ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/exPrUZRNTUKxnc7EAtxJvw–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTEyNzk-/https://media.zenfs.com/en/cosmopolitan_438/508383446842f0a0961 3 5f1252ab02f4″ class=”caas – img”/> buy now Women’s High Neck Long Sleeve Mesh Dress $23.99 amazon.com The Bodysuit Whether you’re going to see Usher or not, everyone needs a reliable black body suit. It should actually be a law. A bodysuit could easily be the most versatile piece in your wardrobe, and you can always rely on it for the perfect fit. Body suit buy now buy now Body suit $37.99 amazon.com ” data-src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/17lZiLFf4PguFgYGHp3Cmg–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTExNjE-/https://media.zenfs.com/en/cosmopolitan_438/27043adf377c3b28943 a5 eff83114960″/> buy now Body suit $37.99 amazon.com ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/17lZiLFf4PguFgYGHp3Cmg–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTExNjE-/https://media.zenfs.com/en/cosmopolitan_438/27043adf377c3b28943a 5 eff83114960″ class=”caas – img”/> Plus Size V-Neck Bodysuit buy now buy now Plus Size V-Neck Bodysuit $23.99 amazon.com ” data-src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/S7yKEtoXJm9gqfWbdXw.EA–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTEyODA-/https://media.zenfs.com/en/cosmopolitan_438/0f9853ab205879f17c8 f6 bfb752799b3″ / > buy now Plus Size V-Neck Bodysuit $23.99 amazon.com ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/S7yKEtoXJm9gqfWbdXw.EA–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTEyODA-/https://media.zenfs.com/en/cosmopolitan_438/0f9853ab205879f17c8f 6 bfb752799b3″ class= “caas-img”/> buy now Plus Size V-Neck Bodysuit $23.99 amazon.com Lifting contour thong bodysuit buy now buy now Lifting contour thong bodysuit $88.00 nordstrom.com ” data-src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/v1ofKKsVwDNRiJq4giks2w–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTE0NzM-/https://media.zenfs.com/en/cosmopolitan_438/3dce9c3e3708d34940ba 6 33dc4b2480c”/> buy now Lifting contour thong bodysuit $88.00 nordstrom.com ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/v1ofKKsVwDNRiJq4giks2w–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTE0NzM-/https://media.zenfs.com/en/cosmopolitan_438/3dce9c3e3708d34940ba6 3 3dc4b2480c” class=”caas – img”/> buy now Lifting contour thong bodysuit $88.00 nordstrom.com The shoes What would this cut be without a pair of strappy heels to top it all off? The key is to keep the style simple and open so that the see-through dress is the star of the show. 