Long-sleeved, mini and flowerless: 57 of the best summer dresses | Dresses for women





long line Rainbow knit, 15.99, zara.com Silver cheongsam, 45, from a selection to rokit.co.uk Fringed blue, 29.99, mango.com A yellow flowered shoulder, 25, riverisland.com Pink, 84 from Skims from selfridges.com Pink cashmere, 165, aspiga.com Blue print caftan style, 104, 1stdibs.com Yellow racer cup, 295, meandem.com Brown Floral, 91 by Nanushka from vestiarecollective.com Maxi watercolor, 75 by MCQ from almostneverworn.com White linen dress, 215 and charm belt, 180 each rixolondon.com. Orange babydoll, 179, allsaints.com. Brown pumps: Loeffler Randall. Green bag: Cultgaia. Shell earrings and necklaces: Byalona. Caio pearl necklace: Roxanne First. Sunglasses: Ace & Tate. Champagne glass: Anna + Nina from Anthropologie. Lilac pumps: Russell & Bromley. Heart earring: Bimbaylola. Pearl necklace: Loveness Lee. Cowrie shell necklace: Talis Chains. Margarita Glass: Oliver Bonas Brown pumps: Loeffler Randall. Green bag: Cultgaia. Shell earrings and necklaces: Byalona. Caio pearl necklace: Roxanne First. Sunglasses: Ace & Tate. Champagne glass: Anna + Nina from Anthropologie. Lilac pumps: Russell & Bromley. Heart earring: Bimbaylola. Pearl necklace: Loveness Lee. Cowrie shell necklace: Talis Chains. Margarita Glass: Oliver Bonas mini Navy with yellow/white flowers, 30, shop.shelter.org Yellow, 38 years old, stcyrvintage.co.uk Floral navy blue, 38, allaboutaudrey.fr Orange button in front, 65, oliverbonas.com Flared striped dress, 79, costores.com Monochrome stand-up collar, 55, hush-fr.com Souvenir print, 79, align.co Brown sleeveless, 130 by Reformation from brownsfashion.com Green and white, 245, ganni.com Yellow and pink print, 20, thrifted.com Striped mini dress, 239, en.maje.com. Bob: H&M. Bag: Asos. Sandals: Schuh. Earrings: Mint Velvet . Bob: H&M. Bag: Asos. Sandals: Schuh. Earrings: Mint Velvet Printed Printed shirt dress, 12, frockery.co.uk Abstract stripe halter, 24.99, hm.com Geometric bow tie pussy, 34.99, revivalvintage.co.uk Yellow dots, 42.95, goldsmithvintage.com Green palm print, 65, monsoon.co.uk Brown and white foliage print, 65, boden.fr Kiwi, 115 years old, houseofsunny.co.uk Blue ikat, 149, phase-eight.com Green and blue geometric long sleeve, 120, kitri.com Pink sleeveless, 75 by Christopher Kane from luxuryfashion.com Yellow knit dress, 89.99, mango.com. Gold flower earrings: Byalona. Smiley pearl necklace: Roxanne First. Pearl necklace: Pilgrim. Orange bag: Cultgaia . Gold flower earrings: Byalona. Smiley pearl necklace: Roxanne First. Pearl necklace: Pilgrim. Orange bag: Cultgaia Strappy Pink and red, 25 years old, glass-onion.com Multicolor striped, 45, regnevintage.com Blue Lace Front, 59 by Mara Hoffman from lampoo.com Leaf print, 49, stories.com White with black embroidery, 129, massimodutti.com Pink and green, 179, baukjen.com Pink Floral Ruffle, 128 by Farm Rio from net-a-porter.com Blue striped, 229, whistles.com Red floral, 70, by Realization from thecirkel.com Printed dress, 35, rokit.co.uk. Pearl hoop earrings: Ottoman Hands. Sandals: LK Bennett. Ball bag: Cultagaia Sunglasses: Linda Farrow Pearl hoop earrings: Ottoman Hands. Sandals: LK Bennett. Ball bag: Cultagaia Sunglasses: Linda Farrow With sleeves Bold Floral, 40, www.au-dela-de-retro.com Polo Ralph Lauren reworked, 40 years old, wearecow.com White with blue embroidery, 69, markandspencer.com Blue floral kaftan, 62, market.com Front green zip, 78, puzzle-en-ligne.com Floral wrap, 130, reiss.com Tassel Kaftan, 205 by SZ Blockprints from harveynichols.com Band with orange details, 220, essential-antwerp.com Floral green silk, 280, circavintage.com Brown print dress, 38, next.co.uk. Green print dress, on sale 19.99, zara.com. Golden hoops: Galleria Armadoro. Gold necklace: Loveness Lee. Bead necklace: Ottoman Hands. Pearl dangling earrings: Pond. Green Bag: Whistles. Cream Sunglasses: Linda Farrow . Golden hoops: Galleria Armadoro. Gold necklace: Loveness Lee. Bead necklace: Ottoman Hands. Pearl dangling earrings: Pond. Green Bag: Whistles. Cream Sunglasses: Linda Farrow Stylist assistant stylist: Roz Donoghue. Hair: Rom Sartipi with Oribe. Makeup: Delilah Blakeney using Nars. Models: Apple and Lydia at Milk

