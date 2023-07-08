Fashion
Long-sleeved, mini and flowerless: 57 of the best summer dresses | Dresses for women
long line
Rainbow knit, 15.99, zara.com
Silver cheongsam, 45, from a selection to rokit.co.uk
Fringed blue, 29.99, mango.com
A yellow flowered shoulder, 25, riverisland.com
Pink, 84 from Skims from selfridges.com
Pink cashmere, 165, aspiga.com
Blue print caftan style, 104, 1stdibs.com
Yellow racer cup, 295, meandem.com
Brown Floral, 91 by Nanushka from vestiarecollective.com
Maxi watercolor, 75 by MCQ from almostneverworn.com
mini
Navy with yellow/white flowers, 30, shop.shelter.org
Yellow, 38 years old, stcyrvintage.co.uk
Floral navy blue, 38, allaboutaudrey.fr
Orange button in front, 65, oliverbonas.com
Flared striped dress, 79, costores.com
Monochrome stand-up collar, 55, hush-fr.com
Souvenir print, 79, align.co
Brown sleeveless, 130 by Reformation from brownsfashion.com
Green and white, 245, ganni.com
Yellow and pink print, 20, thrifted.com
Printed
Printed shirt dress, 12, frockery.co.uk
Abstract stripe halter, 24.99, hm.com
Geometric bow tie pussy, 34.99, revivalvintage.co.uk
Yellow dots, 42.95, goldsmithvintage.com
Green palm print, 65, monsoon.co.uk
Brown and white foliage print, 65, boden.fr
Kiwi, 115 years old, houseofsunny.co.uk
Blue ikat, 149, phase-eight.com
Green and blue geometric long sleeve, 120, kitri.com
Pink sleeveless, 75 by Christopher Kane from luxuryfashion.com
Strappy
Pink and red, 25 years old, glass-onion.com
Multicolor striped, 45, regnevintage.com
Blue Lace Front, 59 by Mara Hoffman from lampoo.com
Leaf print, 49, stories.com
White with black embroidery, 129, massimodutti.com
Pink and green, 179, baukjen.com
Pink Floral Ruffle, 128 by Farm Rio from net-a-porter.com
Blue striped, 229, whistles.com
Red floral, 70, by Realization from thecirkel.com
With sleeves
Bold Floral, 40, www.au-dela-de-retro.com
Polo Ralph Lauren reworked, 40 years old, wearecow.com
White with blue embroidery, 69, markandspencer.com
Blue floral kaftan, 62, market.com
Front green zip, 78, puzzle-en-ligne.com
Floral wrap, 130, reiss.com
Tassel Kaftan, 205 by SZ Blockprints from harveynichols.com
Band with orange details, 220, essential-antwerp.com
Floral green silk, 280, circavintage.com
Stylist assistant stylist: Roz Donoghue. Hair: Rom Sartipi with Oribe. Makeup: Delilah Blakeney using Nars. Models: Apple and Lydia at Milk
