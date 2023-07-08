Olaplex, Yeti and Cadence: product releases this week

There are a ton of great products coming out every week and were here, as always, to keep you up to date with the best ones. Each week, collect a short list of our favorite product drops from the last seven days so you can shop while sipping your morning coffee or taking a quick break from work (trust it’s the only list you need to stay awake till date on these things).

This week brings the launch of The new volumizing brushing mist from Olaplex, new sizes for Yetis Yonder Water Bottle and new additions to your Cadence Capsules for summer trips (and every day).

Shop our favorite new arrivals below, but be quick, they may sell out.

Olaplex’s famous bond repair products are favorites (or downright essentials) for those with bleached, processed, damaged or otherwise stressed hair. And just in time for summer, when summer weather is knocking our locks down, the brand has launched a volumizing blow-dry mist that boosts your hair and keeps it up in the face of humidity and speeds up your blow-dry time on busy mornings. . . It also helps bridge some split ends, so to speak, by using the company’s link building technology to reattach broken links.

A collaboration of candles that really smells like a Barbie



Barbies, to me, had a special smell, whether I was unboxing a new one in the 90s or playing with my mom’s old dolls: a certain soft, plastic smell with a bit of fruitiness that was unlike anything in nature. Glasshouse Fragrances’ new Barbie collaboration aims to capture that with a Strawberry & Dream scent with hints of berries and a plastic doll accord replicating the scent of the real thing. The candle itself is made from a hand-poured soy wax blend and comes in a generous 13.4-ounce size for $55.

Yetis insulated water bottles are ideal for keeping your water ice cold after hours of hiking, and the brand’s Yonder line just added two new sizes so you’ll have the perfect amount of hydration wherever your day takes you. . there’s a new 20 ounce size ($22) plus a 50 ounce size ($30). Also included in the novelty? A Tether cap to attach to Chug Cap brands which are 100% waterproof and 50% lighter than Ramblers brands, making them easy to carry on long adventures. Plus, through August 31, you can customize your Yonder bottles for free (available in all but the 50-ounce size).

Cadences travel-ready nestable capsules are perfect for getting away from the tyranny of single-use travel containers and for organizing your cosmetics, skincare, and even medication or vitamin routine on the go. Now the brand is upgrading the aesthetic with three gradient collections that combine with the existing Capsule Flex system so you can add a trio of blue (Ocean Collection), green (Evergreen Collection) or warm yellow and orange hues. (Golden Hour collection) to your daily routine or your travel days.

Super goop! is huge 18 oz Play Daily Lotion is highly regarded both for its formula (a clean, SPF 50 concoction that dries quickly and is non-sticky) and for its easy-to-use pump application, perfect for family use. Now, instead of buying a whole new pump and bottle every time, Supergoop! introduces a refill pouch that will have you recharging again and again without the waste.

A redesigned line from an iconic brand



You may know Herschel from its iconic backpacks, but it’s just gotten a makeover with clean shapes and monochrome details. The New Classics collection, starting at $80, is the result of Herschel’s three years of redesigning its staple products, including its iconic backpacks, giving them a shiny new look and upcycled fabrics while keeping the durability and quality intact.

Whether you like your summer glow to start with skincare or get a boost from cosmetics is up to you, but either way Charlotte Tilburys brand new drops are here. to make you shine. The first is the Magic Hydrator Mist. The mist is inspired by oxygen facials and is formulated to keep your skin hydrated and revitalized, even against summer heat and dry weather. Also recently launched? Marks Flawless airbrushed lip blurwhich is a non-drying matte formula for a pop of color or a daily lip lift.

The Thumas down-to-a-science line of home products does away with the gimmicks and leaves you with high-quality additions to where you live, sleep and play. More recently, the brand launched an American-made hybrid mattress that combines a pocket coil base with three other layers, including a 1.5-inch memory foam layer and a temperature-regulating organic wool layer.

One of the hardest parts of summer is trying to find high quality sunglasses that won’t break on the first bend at a price that won’t break the bank. Quince, which makes durable homewares and apparel at accessible prices and with an enduring ethos, has just launched a line of sunglasses for men and women starting at $50. Expect timeless shapes like aviators and Ray-Ban-inspired frames as well as on-trend ’90s and ’00s-inspired hues.

The benchmark in kitchen utensils W&P has just launched the latest and greatest iteration of its food storage line: the Roll Tight Bags. They’re $25 for a set of three (you get a small, a medium, and a large), and they’re there to save you the hassle of using single-use food storage. Crimp closure with integrated taps mimics rolling up a bag of chips (with air expulsion), minus the part where the bag of chips unrolls again because you don’t have a chip clip within reach tomorrow. Another cool touch? You can label the bags with dry erase markers to keep track of contents and dates.

Harper Wildes’ latest launch is a bright, bold pop of color for your wardrobe or underneath. The lingerie company just released its Contact Serotonin collection, starting at $15, with long bralettes you can wear as tops (because it’s damn hot) and comfy underwear with bright pink neon flashes. , orange, blue and green perfect for warming up the summer.