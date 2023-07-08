Top Fashion Stories of the Week: July 7

This week, fashion has set up some exciting projects.

Among them, Kenzo announced that it will hold its first-ever fashion show in Shanghai, China, in a bid to connect more strongly with the market; and Peter Hawkings have confirmed he will be making his Tom Ford debut at Milan Fashion Week in September. Elsewhere, VETEMENTS’ Guram Gvasalia revealed that he had spent the last few months designing the now-delayed Madonna costumes.Celebration visit; Birkenstock is eyeing an IPO worth at or above US$6 billion, and Jenny McCarthy and Carmen Electra have come together for a ’90s-inspired SKIMS campaign.

Below, Hypebeast has rounded up the best fashion stories of the week so you can stay up to date on industry trends.

Kenzo will hold its first fashion show in China later this month





Kenzois is preparing to host its first show in Shanghai, China, for its Spring 2024 men’s and women’s collection, according toWWD. The event, set to take place on July 28, will mark the line’s second showcase.

Creative director NIGO previously staged the brand’s Spring 2024 collection during Paris Fashion Week Menson on June 23 at the Passerelle Debilly, which connects the Eiffel Tower and the Palais de Tokyo on the Seine. Kenzo’s next fashion show in China will follow the flagship show, as the country represents an important market for the brand.

Kenzo is strengthening its strong commitment and growing presence in the Chinese market, where the Paris-based brand operates 40 outlets, according to a brand statement shared with the outlet. Notably, the second runway will feature new takes on the central looks that were included in the Paris showcase.

Peter Hawkings will make his Tom Ford debut during Milan Fashion Week this fall





Tom Fordon announced on Thursday that he will showcase his Spring/Summer 2024 womenswear collection during Milan Fashion Week in September. The show will mark Peter Hawkings’ debut as the label’s creative director, following his appointment to the role in April.

In a statement, Hawkings said: “I am honored to have been appointed Creative Director of Tom Ford and to have this unique opportunity to help write the next chapter of the brand’s future. Italian craftsmanship and excellence have been an inspiration for our collections and I am delighted to be on display during Milan Fashion Week.

VETEMENTS’ Guram Gvasalia designed Madonna’s costumesCelebration visit





Guram Gvasalia, creative director of Vetements, revealed via Instagram on Wednesday that he was secretly working on making costumes for the upcoming Madonnas.Celebration visitover the past few months.

Alongside an image of the couple hard at work, Gvasalia wrote: @MADONNA thank you so much for the past few months! Working so closely together on your tour costumes and bringing our visions and creativity into a big CELEBRATION. Designing your costumes was a privilege and an honor. Seeing you work, seeing your dynamism and your determination is so inspiring, now I understand why you are who you are. You are a fighter, you are an icon, you are THE QUEEN!

Balenciaga unveils the prices of certain pieces from its latest Couture collection





Following the launch of its 52nd Couture collection, Balenciaga has lifted the curtain on prices for some of its priciest wares.

The most expensive item on the Look 53 list, a strapless red tulle dress, costs US$109,000. Notably, the design includes a full range of corkscrew ribbons, each of which has been hand cut, flooded, and placed on the garment in all different sizes. Elsewhere, the collection’s Opera Pump pant shoe, made from high-quality silk knit, retails for $16,300; Look 36’s maxi overcoat is listed at US$43,500 and the Rivoli choker at US$22,200.

See the full list of astronomical prizes here.

Birkenstock eyes IPO worth over $6 billion





German footwear brand Birkenstock is considering an initial public offering, according to a report by Bloomberg.Company owner L Catterton is reportedly considering taking Birkenstock public and is already in talks with investors including Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan.

L Catterton, backed by LVMH, bought Birkenstock in 2021, alongside Financire Agache, for $4.35 billion. Now the famous sandal maker could be valued at $6 billion or more in an IPO, perBloombergits sources.

The company has not yet revealed any other plans in this regard.

Ye Reportedly Hired American Apparel’s Dov Charney As CEO Of YEEZY





In an unprecedented move, Ye reportedly named Dov Charney, the ousted CEO of American Apparel and now CEO of Los Angeles Apparel, the new CEO of YEEZY.

The report, which surfaced viaPuck‘s Laura Sherman, said “West asked Charney to run the YEEZY business,” while noting that this isn’t the first business partnership to exist between Ye and Charney.

Charney has previously faced allegations of sexual harassment, as well as a history of mismanagement claims. Sherman’s report says the vilified businessman’s “own transgressive and controversial instincts are not diminished.” The official announcement of Charney’s nomination has yet to be made.

Jenny McCarthy and Carmen Electra Reunite for ’90s-Inspired SKIMS Campaign





After launching a Steven Klein-themed leather-look swimsuit campaign last month, Kim Kardashian SKIMS has returned with a new set of wearable images this time around, featuring 90s icons Jenny McCarthy and Carmen Electra. The car wash-inspired campaign celebrates the long-lasting impact the two stars have had on pop culture throughout their careers, while reminding the world that confidence and sexiness can’t be confined, according to the brand.

The energy on set was amazing, especially filming alongside Carmen, who looks amazing, McCarthy said in a statement. It was like we were back in the 90s, and years later we were still having fun together!

To be reunited with Jenny for this SKIMS campaign was such a dream, Electra added. Not only does she always look amazing, but she also brought the best energy to the shoot and was my biggest cheerleader. I am so happy to have been able to share this emblematic moment together!

See the full campaign here.

U.S. EPA May Halt Manufacture of Spray-Applied Stain Repellents Under New Regulatory Framework





The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) shared anew frameto assess the safety of perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, and describe their new uses.

PFAS, also commonly referred to as forever chemicals, are found in a variety of products, despite their known adverse effects on human health and the bioaccumulation risks they pose over time. In fashion, in particular, PFAS can be found in stain repellents, which often come into direct contact with the human body. Several states have already banned PFAS in apparel, and many brands, including American Eagle, Levis, and The North Face, have done so as well; but this new framework could potentially eliminate chemicals altogether.