Los Angeles teen finalist in annual duct tape prom dress contest





(KTLA) When you think of duct tape, your first thought probably isn't fancy ballroom attire, but for a teenager in Los Angeles, it's just that. Karla Torres dedicated 120 hours of her life and used 14 rolls of duct tape to build a one-of-a-kind ballgown for a national competition.

Karla is in the finals of the annual Duck brand contest Stuck at the ball contest, which challenges high school students to transform the do-everything utilitarian strip into lavish and incredible fashion pieces like a prom dress or tuxedo. Karla was inspired by 18th century French art for her duct tape ball gown. (Karl Torres) The tape brand reviewed hundreds of entries before narrowing the field down to the top 10. Color, craftsmanship, originality and accessories all factored into the judging criteria, with grand prizes for both categories of $10,000 in scholarships being awarded to the winners. For Karla, the amateur fashionista drew inspiration from 18th-century French art to design her duct tape ballgown, which features pastel floral prints and gold highlights.

"I was captivated by the amount of gold and extravagant paintings they had on display," Torres said, referring to a trip she took to the Getty Museum. "It was a time of luxurious dresses full of lace, floral prints, ribbons and ruffles, so I wanted to incorporate some of those elements into my dress. Pink, white and gold are the focal points of her dress design. She says she has been fascinated by fashion and different artistic styles throughout history and wanted to "present a dress that reflects a glamorous era in fashion". Karla is one of five finalists in the pageant's prom dress category. There are five other finalists in the tuxedo category, but she is the only Californian to advance to the final round of judging. Karla is a recent graduate of Francisco Bravo Medical Magnet High School in Los Angeles. She plans to attend college and major in business marketing, hoping to eventually pursue a career in the fashion industry.

“It would be an honor to win this scholarship as a first-generation Latina student,” she said in an email to KTLA. “I hope to serve as an example for my community that anything is possible!” Voting in the Stuck at Prom contest is currently open and votes can be taken every 24 hours until July 12. To see the full list of finalists and vote, Click here.

