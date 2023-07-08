Moores is no longer for Sydney from the end of July





SYDNEY, NS As the lease of Moores Clothing for Men stores at Prince Street Plaza expires this month, a nearby pet store is set to take over the space. Pet Valu, currently a few doors down from the square, is set to move into the 4,912 square foot space after the menswear store closes. His last day will be July 26. We are grateful to customers who have trusted Moores to help them find the perfect fit, said Michael Reynolds Moores, Senior Regional Manager for Eastern Canada, in an email statement confirming the store is leaving Sydney. FAST FACTS Moores Sydney closes July 26. It will not reopen at any other location.

The Sydney Moores opened in December 2013. Reynolds gave no additional details about the store closures. However, a spokesperson for parent company Tailored Brands Moores said the store closures were determined by a routine review of operations. Customers are directed to the Moores website and the other three locations in Nova Scotia, the spokesperson said. The other Nova Scotia locations are in Halifax. Sydney Moores manager Wendy Splan declined to comment because employees are prohibited from speaking to the media about company business. Moores began advertising an end-of-lease sale in June. The Sydney Moores opened in December 2013, in a space that previously housed a Blockbuster video store. There are over 100 Moores stores across Canada, employing over 1,000 people. “End of Lease Sale” displayed on the windows of Sydney Moores on July 4. The posters were released in June as the store prepares to close its doors at the end of July. – GREG MCNEIL/CAP-BRETON POST Pet Valu moves in One of four Pet Valu stores in the Sydney area, the Prince Street store will nearly double in size as it vacates the 2,661 square foot space it currently operates in. Store employees are thrilled with the move which will come with more space for products and dog wash stations. The store sells pet products such as food and litter boxes. But some of its services have been restricted as they are smaller than most other Pet Valu stores. There are over 700 Pet Valu locations across Canada. We don’t carry a lot of products (now) just because we don’t have the space, said a Pet Valu employee, adding that the store will need time to settle in after Moores closes. The future of the current Pet Valu space in the square is uncertain. The Moores Clothing for Men store in Sydney’s Prince Street Plaza on July 4. After nearly 10 years in Sydney, the men’s fashion store is closing its doors. The chain’s parent company said its lease on the square would not be renewed. – GREG MCNEIL/CAP-BRETON POST

