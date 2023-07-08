Parisian fashion: the best of haute couture in the spotlight this week





This week began with civil unrest raging across France, forcing some high-end brands to cancel shows and events. Nonetheless, Paris fashion week was hailed as one of the best to date.

Couture Week returned to Paris this week – and it’s already been heralded as one of the most impressive in recent times. Euronews Culture is here to give you a look at some of the best looks from the four days of one of fashion’s most anticipated events. Dior presented its latest collection in the garden of the Muse Rodin, themed around the Greek goddess, incorporating gold, cream and beige tones into tunics and capes. AT Iris VanHerpens show – whose pieces feature in Beyonce’s Renaissance tour – geometric shapes were in the spotlight, with the fashion house taking inspiration from Oceanix, the floating city planned for South Korea. Iridescent chiffon and structural and floaty patterns took center stage, providing an otherworldly look to the presentation. Thom Browne celebrated the 20th anniversary of its eponymous label, paying homage to the now-iconic gray suit – the first garment Browne ever designed and sold in 2003. Held at the Palais Garnier, the brand’s first couture show featured 2,000 cutouts in cardboard seated, all wearing the costume. Featuring primarily gray color themes, the designs worn by real life models were inspired by station pillars – such as gargoyles, pigeons and bells. Celebrating 30 years in the business, Victor and Rolf has not yet tempered his ironic and surreal vision of fashion. For Couture Week, they decided to steer away from their typical oversized designs, instead focusing on a swimwear line. Dutch designers haven’t let lack of fabric get in the way of their creativity, however, with swimsuits featuring ruffles, bows and 3D slogans, including I WISH YOU WELL – a nod to Gwyneth Paltrow? We think so. Taking over part of the iconic Ritz in Paris, STAIN presented her latest high jewelry collection, paying homage to what she calls the mesmerizing beauty of the natural world. Founded in 1954, TASAKI has a long tradition in the world of high-end jewelry and remains the premier luxury jeweler in Japan and the world’s leading producer of Akoya pearls. AT Chanelartistic director Virginie Viard presented a show in two halves. Models walking down the catwalk, with the Eiffel Tower as a backdrop, wore archetypal Chanel tweed coats and black and gray jackets, while others were dressed in contrasting floral and lace, blouses and dresses which looked like it was straight out of the 1970s. While Valentinos show did not take place in Paris itself but, instead, at the 19th-century Chateau de Chantilly, some 50km away, it was a real highlight of couture week. Led by reigning designer of the year Pierpaolo Piccioli, the collection featured bold colors – gold, rich blues and fuschia shades – with floral shapes and emblems throughout, often paired with huge hoop earrings. Daniel Roseberry for SchiaparelliThe sa collection pays attention to the riots, in a way. It was to be the second installment in a trilogy of Divine Comedy-inspired shows. Part 1 had taken place in January and was based on The Inferno and Part 2 was renamed from Purgatorio to And the Artists to avoid any negative connotation in light of current events. Despite the change, Rosberry presented a collection of draped silks and cloud-like patterns, while paying homage to Elsa Schiaparelli’s penchant for artists including Lucian Freud, Yves Klein and Jack Whitten. On display were elegant swirling collars added to coats, mirror mosaic costumes and wooden accessories.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.euronews.com/culture/2023/07/07/paris-fashion-the-best-haute-couture-on-show-this-week The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos