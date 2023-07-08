Fashion
Blue Ivy looks incredibly grown up in a Beyonc-inspired dress and we can’t lift our jaws off the floor
At just 11 years old, Blue Ivy Carter already give major fashion inspiration that makes sense since she was influenced by the world-famous style of her iconic mother, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter. In fact, Blues’ recent jaw-dropping wedding attire looked surprisingly like an ethereal ensemble. worn by Beyonc in 2021.
On Sunday, the award-winning musician and her daughter, whom she shares with her husband Jay Z, were spotted in New York for the rappers’ mothers’ wedding. Walking hand-in-hand around the room, Blue Ivy and Beyonc looked breathtaking in their lookalike ensembles.
More from SheKnows
Blue looked way beyond her years in a ravishing olive green silk dress of the reform. The gorgeous long dress featured a sweetheart cowl neckline and a slightly fluted skirt that ruffled elegantly with every step. The pre-teen girl teamed the look with a gold necklace, statement earrings and demure kitten-heeled sandals. She wore her hair tied back in a low ponytail, putting all the attention on her beautiful silk number.
Beyonc matched her girls’ sleek and sophisticated style with a soft peach corseted dress from Dolce & Gabbana. The Drunk In Love singer opted for a monochromatic aesthetic by adding a voluminous feather jacket and embroidered handbag in similar peach hues, and she accessorized with statement earrings and champagne-colored pumps. Beyonc wore her hair in a half-up style of cascading curls, giving her an ensemble (which she posted a photo of on Instagram) an added romantic element.
Click here to read the full article.
Photos of the duo have gone viral on Twitter, and fans couldn’t forget how incandescent Blue and Beyonc were. One person commented, I can’t believe I’m being influenced by a fifth grader, but the dress is everything if you love it as much as they (and us) you can pick one up for yourself- even HERE.
Reformation Bryn Silk Robe
Another person joked, Blue ate Beyonce every chance she got, and they’re not wrong! Between her concert appearancesred carpet sets, street cuts at sporting eventsand more, the pre-teen definitely has a good handle on her personal style, and she has a great eye for edgy pieces.
Others couldn’t believe how tall the 11-year-old looked, nearly matching her mother’s height in modest stilettos. It is a sculptural beauty, wrote one admirer. She may have gotten her style, beauty, and voice from her mom, but her height definitely comes from her dad.
In addition to Blue, the music power couple share twin daughter and son Rumi and Sir, whom they welcomed in June 2017.
Before leaving, discover Beyoncs best quotes about being a mom.
Best of SheKnows
Sign up for SheKnows Newsletter.
For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, TwitterAnd instagram.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.yahoo.com/lifestyle/blue-ivy-looks-stunningly-grown-155159561.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- ‘The Wire’ Creator David Simon Urges For Mercy In Drug Death Of Michael K. Williams – Deadline
- Rupp represents Bemidji Girls Hockey at USA Hockey Camp in Ohio
- Blue Ivy looks incredibly grown up in a Beyonc-inspired dress and we can’t lift our jaws off the floor
- SC to Hear Google and CCI Petitions Related to 1.338 Billion Fines on Tech Giants on July 14th
- 3.2 magnitude earthquake shakes Lake Elinor
- ‘Be careful…’ Biden warned Xi Jinping over West investment after Putin meeting
- Top US diplomat visits India to discuss free speech and minority rights
- President Jokowi appreciates the activities of Waibu Agro Eduwisata
- ‘The Wire’ Creator David Simon Urges For Mercy In Drug Death Of Michael K. Williams – Deadline
- Google begins paying privacy lawsuit settlement
- US plans to send controversial cluster munitions to Ukraine – BBC News
- Zelensky meets Erdogan after securing US cluster bombs