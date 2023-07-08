Nike holds its first show at Paris Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023 Fashion Week





Nike may not be the first brand you think of when you think of Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week, but the iconic sportswear company is embarking on a new chapter, starting with its “Goddess Awakened” womenswear show. “. On July 5, Nike teamed up with designers, choreographer Paris Goebel and more than 30 Nike partners and athletes to celebrate self-expression, the wonder and joy of movement, and the power of femininity. Through scientific research, observation and listening to the consumer’s voice, Nike is committed to being its (your) greatest champion. The brand has doubled its investment around women over the past year, from community to lifestyle and sport, and this new and fresh era expands the definition of sport and athlete, but also focuses on the journey from puberty to pregnancy and postpartum. The brand has done a lot of research and observation to advance its purpose and potential; as evidenced by the “Goddess Awakened” show, we’ll see a more personal and mindful approach to movement and self-care, with pieces for every body perfected by their Fit Evolution. These are pieces for all trips and all bodies. “The inspiration behind [this holistic approach] was just listening, but also realizing it wasn’t about sports. It’s about taking better care of yourself,” said Liz Weldon, vice president of global brand management for Nike Womens. teen vogue. “It’s about mindfulness. Body positivity is part of that as well. But the pillars are movement, mindfulness, nutrition, rest and connection too…it’s just about seeing how to care of a holistic self and consider all things, not just the physical body? Because we know there is so much more to it. The brand also recently launched the Nike Well Collective, which focuses on all aspects of taking care of your physical, emotional and mental health. Fit is key to the brand’s new design approach; Sure, a piece might technically suit you, but is it nice to wear on the pickleball court, yoga, or at home? Finding ways to adjust designs for comfort and wearability has been a priority for the Nike team. “What’s your personal expression and style preference, and how do you marry that with something that suits you and something that feels good to you? It’s definitely been a new approach for us,” said Tania Flynn, vice – clothing design chair. “It’s something that’s been very personal for me, traveling the world in this body and thinking about how to do it. I’m talking about what fits you versus your fit preference, where you want the things fit perfectly, where you want things to feel looser. How do you have adaptability? We’re all different shapes. The ability to adjust things is really important, and it’s that little bit of thoughtful design to really think about how to make something more inclusive and personal.

